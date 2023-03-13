Football rumours: Manchester United monitoring Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United monitoring Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 7:18 am
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is reportedly being monitored by Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is reportedly being monitored by Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The Sun says the Red Devils view the 27-year-old as an excellent option to bolster their midfield, however the Cottagers are unwilling to let him go. United are not the only team monitoring the Portugal international either, with Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all believed to be keeping an eye on him.

Romelu Lukaku is stuck between a rock and a hard place, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Inter Milan do not have the money to afford the striker on the same terms once his loan deal expires, while there is also no room for him in Graham Potter’s Chelsea squad.

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Could Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof be off to Inter Milan? (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Sun reports Inter Milan are gearing up for a second attempt at signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. The Serie A club were previously unsuccessful at bringing the 28-year-old in on a loan deal in January, but Lindelof is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils and may be more eager for a change of scenery.

Citing The Athletic, The Sun also says Ben Chilwell could headline a mass clearout from Chelsea at the end of the season, with Manchester City believed to be interested in picking up the 26-year-old defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brazil v South Korea – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Stadium 974
Raphinha in action for Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona could be willing to sell the 26-year-old Brazil winger.

Marcus Thuram: Inter Milan are favourites to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach forward, according to Calciomercato.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
2
man arrested Inverness
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death at Inverness property
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
5
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…
7
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
8
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
9
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene Picture shows; Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene
10
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

More from Press and Journal

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget

Editor's Picks

Most Commented