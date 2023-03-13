Southampton demand action after racist abuse aimed at Kyle Walker-Peters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton demand action after racist abuse aimed at Kyle Walker-Peters

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 10:50 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 3:47 pm
Southampton have called in police after defender Kyle Walker-Peters was abused on social media (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Southampton have called in police after defender Kyle Walker-Peters was abused on social media (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Southampton have demanded action from social media platforms after calling in police over racist abuse aimed at defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The full-back was targeted with a series of offensive replies, including monkey emojis, to his latest Instagram post following Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

One racist term was used in reference to United substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who had been left writhing in pain after a challenge by Walker-Peters late in the game.

An official statement from the Saints said: “In February 2021, the club made a statement about one of our young players receiving abhorrent racial abuse following a match against Manchester United.

“More than two years on, we find ourselves in the exact same position: disgusted and disappointed in the behaviour of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the colour of their skin.

“What is equally frustrating is the lack of meaningful action in those two years from the social media platforms who allow such hatred to breed and fester.

“As we have said before, Southampton Football Club fights every day to remove such people from our sport and our community in order to protect our players, our staff, Southampton fans and those football supporters around the world who recognise and celebrate the diversity that makes football special.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters was subjected to online racial abuse after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United
Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters was subjected to online racial abuse after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have forwarded the messages concerned to Hampshire Police in keeping with our normal processes when dealing with these cases.

“We have also reported these posts to the social media platforms involved.

“We can only hope that they finally pay attention to what continues to be a major problem and that we do not find ourselves repeating these words in another two years’ time.”

Southampton’s stance was backed by the Football Association.

A statement on the FA’s official Twitter account said: “We strongly condemn the racist online abuse that continues to be directed towards players across our game.

“We urge social media companies and authorities to take the strongest possible action and we will not stop challenging this issue until tangible changes are made.”

Meta, which owns Instagram, is in contact with Southampton over the matter and has removed the offending comments from Walker-Peters’ account.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t want racist abuse on Instagram, and we’ve removed a number of comments for breaking our rules.

“Over the last few years, we’ve launched several ways to help protect people from having to experience abuse in the first place, including our Hidden Words feature which lets people filter offensive comments and DMs – and we recently started turning this on by default for people with creator accounts.

“No one thing will fix this overnight, but we’ll continue to work to help protect our community from abuse and respond to valid legal requests to support police investigations.”

However, anti-discrimination body Kick It Out has urged social media companies to go further in the battle against racist abuse.

A statement read: “We are appalled to hear reports of online abuse following Southampton FC’s Premier League fixture at Manchester United this weekend.

“Last month, we reiterated our call for social media companies and the government to act swiftly to introduce meaningful reforms that protect those who play, watch and work in football. And yet, the silence from these platforms remains deafening.

“Social media companies must urgently introduce meaningful reforms to protect people online, including a default option for hate filters being ‘on’, meaning people only see that content if they switch the filter ‘off’. We know that social media companies have the technology to introduce these measures and yet, they appear unwilling to act. Until they do, the sad reality is that online abuse will continue to run unchecked through the game.

“Kick It Out will continue to work closely with our partners across football to provide support to the victims of discrimination and to ensure that the perpetrators of abuse are held to account for their actions.”

Meanwhile, Hampshire Police confirmed they had been asked to investigate a complaint from the Saints.

A spokesperson said: “We are working with Southampton FC following a report of racist abuse directed at a player following their game against Manchester United. We are liaising with the club and enquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

Southampton took similar action in February 2021 after then 19-year-old midfielder Alex Jankewitz received abusive messages online after being sent off on his first Premier League start in a 9-0 mauling at the hands of United.

