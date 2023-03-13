What do the statistics tell us about England’s recent struggles?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

What do the statistics tell us about England’s recent struggles?

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:52 pm
England were humbled by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)
England were humbled by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)

A record home defeat against France on Saturday added to a difficult spell for England.

After the 53-10 Guinness Six Nations humbling at Twickenham, the PA news agency looks at what the statistics tell us about the Red Rose’s recent struggles.

Twickenham toppled

Saturday’s seven-try humbling broke the record set by a 42-6 home loss to South Africa in 2008, when the Springboks ran in five tries and fly-half Ruan Pienaar contributed 20 points in total.

Thomas Ramos exceeded that mark by three with a try, six conversions and two penalties for France, with two tries apiece for Thibaut Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud.

A 27-3 half-time deficit was also a Twickenham record and even Freddie Steward’s second-half try could not salvage respectability for Steve Borthwick’s side.

Six Nations record

England celebrate their 2003 Six Nations Grand Slam
England’s 2003 Grand Slam winners conceded only 46 points in the whole tournament (David Davies/PA)

The 53 points scored by France are the most ever conceded by England in a Six Nations match – and indeed they have previously gone through their five fixtures conceding fewer points in total.

England won the 2003 Grand Slam under Sir Clive Woodward – eight months before their World Cup win – and conceded only 46 points in the tournament.

They beat Les Bleus 25-17 in their opening game before keeping their four subsequent opponents to single figures – beating Wales 26-9, Italy 40-5, Scotland 40-9 and Ireland 42-6.

That followed on from 53 points conceded in the previous year’s tournament, a total matched by France in Saturday’s game alone.

The seven tries took the total conceded by England to 14, already their worst record in a Six Nations campaign with this week’s trip to Ireland still to come. England conceded fewer than seven in total in 14 of the first 17 editions of the expanded Six Nations format, up to 2016.

Ongoing slump

Barbarians players celebrate after their 52-21 win at Twickenham in June
The Barbarians also racked up a Twickenham half-century in June (Mike Egerton/PA)

While Saturday’s result stands out, England’s form over this year and last has been inconsistent at best.

They have won only two of their last six games, against a similarly-struggling Wales team and perennial minnows Italy, while last year’s four-match losing run to Ireland, France, the Barbarians and Australia was England’s worst since a six-game run in 2018 against Scotland, France, Ireland, the Baa-Baas and two Tests against South Africa.

England have won just seven out of 17 games since the start of 2022, winning just under 38.5 per cent last year and 50 per cent this year – with the threat of defeat in Dublin dropping that to 40 per cent.

They won 70 per cent in 2021, 89 per cent in 2020 and 71 per cent in 2019, illustrating just how far off their best the current group are.

Of course, even in that context, conceding 53 points to France was a shock to the system.

It was the second time in 12 Tests England had conceded 50 or more, though the other came in June’s non-cap international against the Barbarians when a side then managed by Eddie Jones went down 52-21 at Twickenham.

That was the first 50-point haul given up by England since another Barbarians game in 2018, before which it had not happened since back-to-back Tests away to South Africa in 2007. That means before the two recent examples it had only occurred once in England’s previous 136 Tests, while if Barbarians exhibitions are excluded, the France game was the first time in 144 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Shetland
All Shetland schools closed following heavy snowfall and strong winds
Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented