Paul Pogba injury blow ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Paul Pogba will miss the start of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after being ruled out for several weeks with a muscle tear.

Juventus have confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder, who has made only two appearances for the Serie A club this season, has suffered an adductor injury and reports have suggested he will be sidelined for around three weeks.

The World Cup runners-up are due to kick-off their Group B fixtures against the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Friday, March 24, before heading to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland three days later.

A statement on Juve’s official website said: “This morning (Monday), Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba underwent instrumental tests at J|Medical.

“Bonucci suffered a blunt trauma to his left leg and his conditions will be monitored daily, meanwhile Paul Pogba suffered a low-grade tear to his right thigh adductor.

“He has already started with the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity.”

Pogba, who left Manchester United in July last year to rejoin Juve, suffered a knee injury during pre-season and eventually had to undergo surgery to address the problem, sitting out the his country’s World Cup defence in Qatar as a result.

He made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in a 4-2 league victory over Torino on February 28 and was used once again from the bench in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Roma.

However, he did not make the squad for this weekend’s 4-2 win over Sampdoria, with manager Massimiliano Allegri later confirming he was injured.