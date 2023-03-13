Tottenham’s slide costs Rehanne Skinner her job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have sacked head coach Rehanne Skinner after Sunday’s loss to Liverpool made it nine consecutive defeats in the Women’s Super League.

Spurs blew an early lead to lose 2-1 at Prenton Park as Rosella Ayane’s goal was cancelled out by Emma Koivisto’s deflected strike before Missy Bo Kearns’ winner left Skinner admitting her side faced a “battle” to turn their season around.

That fight will now be in the hands of others after the club acted to end Skinner’s near two-and-a-half year spell in charge.

Managing director Andy Rogers said: “Since joining us in 2020, Rehanne has played an integral role in our development in the women’s game, both on and off the field.

“She has carried out her duties with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail, and we should like to thank her for everything she has done for us over the course of her tenure.”

Former England assistant coach Skinner took the job in November 2020 and last term guided Tottenham to fifth in the WSL, their highest ever finish, as well as the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup.

However, the wheels have come off since an 8-0 rout of Brighton at the end of October.

Tottenham have dropped down the table and now sit only two points and two places above the relegation zone.

Assistant coach Vicky Jepson will take charge of Wednesday’s home match against relegation rivals Leicester.