Belgium’s Simon Mignolet announces international retirement

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has announced his retirement from international football.

The former Liverpool keeper, who now plays for Club Brugge, won 35 caps for his country.

Mignolet made his international debut in March 2011, with his final appearance coming during the 2022 Nations League campaign as Belgium beat Poland 1-0.

The 35-year-old said in a video posted on Twitter: “Hey, it’s Simon here. Some days we need to make tough decisions and today is one of them.

“After 13 years of representing my country, it’s time for me to say goodbye to the Belgian Red Devils.

“Pride, honour and gratitude, three feelings that describe how I feel about this beautiful chapter in my career.

“All my team-mates, the staff, especially the fans, everyone, thank you.”

Mignolet, who spent six seasons at Liverpool after joining from Sunderland in 2013, spent most of his international career as back-up to Thibaut Courtois.