Kyle Walker-Peters wants more to be done to prevent racist abuse on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kyle Walker-Peters wants more to be done to prevent racist abuse on social media

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 8:47 pm
Kyle Walker-Peters insisted more has to be done to prevent racist abuse on social media (Adam Davy/PA)
Kyle Walker-Peters insisted more has to be done to prevent racist abuse on social media (Adam Davy/PA)

Kyle Walker-Peters says more needs to be done to prevent online racist abuse.

Southampton demanded action from social media platforms after calling in police, following online abuse of the defender.

The full-back was targeted with a series of offensive replies, including monkey emojis, to an Instagram post following Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

One racist term was used in reference to United substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who had been left writhing in pain after a challenge by the Saints player late in the game.

Walker-Peters took to Instagram and said: “Proud of a hard earned point in a tough game at Old Trafford. Especially since we feel we could have had a bit more.

“It was a big effort from everyone. Thank you to the travelling supporters especially who made the journey to help push us on.

“On a personal level, the racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience.

“We need to be better, and this is bigger than just football. More needs to be done to prevent this from happening time and time again.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support since, I appreciate each and every one of you.

“Finally, to @garnacho7 it would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible.”

An official statement from the Saints read: “In February 2021, the club made a statement about one of our young players receiving abhorrent racial abuse following a match against Manchester United.

“More than two years on, we find ourselves in the exact same position: disgusted and disappointed in the behaviour of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the colour of their skin.

“What is equally frustrating is the lack of meaningful action in those two years from the social media platforms who allow such hatred to breed and fester.

“As we have said before, Southampton Football Club fights every day to remove such people from our sport and our community in order to protect our players, our staff, Southampton fans and those football supporters around the world who recognise and celebrate the diversity that makes football special.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters was subjected to online racial abuse after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United
Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters was subjected to online racial abuse after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have forwarded the messages concerned to Hampshire Police in keeping with our normal processes when dealing with these cases.

“We have also reported these posts to the social media platforms involved.

“We can only hope that they finally pay attention to what continues to be a major problem and that we do not find ourselves repeating these words in another two years’ time.”

Southampton’s stance was backed by the Football Association.

A statement on the FA’s official Twitter account read: “We strongly condemn the racist online abuse that continues to be directed towards players across our game.

“We urge social media companies and authorities to take the strongest possible action and we will not stop challenging this issue until tangible changes are made.”

Meta, which owns Instagram, is in contact with Southampton over the matter and has removed the offending comments from Walker-Peters’ account.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t want racist abuse on Instagram, and we’ve removed a number of comments for breaking our rules.

“Over the last few years, we’ve launched several ways to help protect people from having to experience abuse in the first place, including our Hidden Words feature which lets people filter offensive comments and DMs – and we recently started turning this on by default for people with creator accounts.

“No one thing will fix this overnight, but we’ll continue to work to help protect our community from abuse and respond to valid legal requests to support police investigations.”

However, anti-discrimination body Kick It Out has urged social media companies to go further in the battle against racist abuse.

A statement read: “We are appalled to hear reports of online abuse following Southampton FC’s Premier League fixture at Manchester United this weekend.

“Last month, we reiterated our call for social media companies and the government to act swiftly to introduce meaningful reforms that protect those who play, watch and work in football. And yet, the silence from these platforms remains deafening.

“Social media companies must urgently introduce meaningful reforms to protect people online, including a default option for hate filters being ‘on’, meaning people only see that content if they switch the filter ‘off’. We know that social media companies have the technology to introduce these measures and yet, they appear unwilling to act. Until they do, the sad reality is that online abuse will continue to run unchecked through the game.

“Kick It Out will continue to work closely with our partners across football to provide support to the victims of discrimination and to ensure that the perpetrators of abuse are held to account for their actions.”

Meanwhile, Hampshire Police confirmed they had been asked to investigate a complaint from the Saints.

A spokesperson said: “We are working with Southampton FC following a report of racist abuse directed at a player following their game against Manchester United. We are liaising with the club and enquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

Southampton took similar action in February 2021 after then 19-year-old midfielder Alex Jankewitz received abusive messages online after being sent off on his first Premier League start in a 9-0 mauling at the hands of United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane

Editor's Picks

Most Commented