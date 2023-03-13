Late Alvaro Morata goal gives Atletico Madrid victory at Girona

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alvaro Morata scored a late winner to hand Atletico Madrid all three points in a narrow 1-0 win over Girona in LaLiga.

The former Chelsea striker netted in the 90th minute to ensure Atleti extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches, winning six of them.

The result means they are third in the table, eight points behind second-placed Real Madrid and 17 behind Barcelona.

In Serie A, AC Milan were unable to capitalise on other Champions League hopefuls dropping points as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Salernitana.

Lazio, Roma and Atalanta had all dropped points in the latest round of games and a win would have put Milan level on points with second-placed city rivals Inter.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud put them on course when he opened the scoring just before the interval at San Siro, but Salernitana equalised through Boulaye Dia just past the hour.

Milan threw players forward in search of a winner but goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept them at bay to ensure his team moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.