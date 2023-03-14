Huddersfield placed under transfer embargo by EFL after submitting accounts late

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield have been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League after submitting their accounts late.

The EFL confirmed the Terriers had been penalised for breaching finance rules on its website.

Huddersfield, who have declined to comment, are the second Sky Bet Championship club in the past few days to be put under a transfer embargo for late submission of their accounts after leaders Burnley.

It has been reported that the Terriers, second-bottom in the table after winning only one of their last 12 league matches, are the subject of takeover interest from two Dutch groups – one said to be involving AZ Alkmaar owner Rene Neelissen – and an American consortium.

Veteran manager Neil Warnock returned for a second spell in charge of the Yorkshire club last month following the sacking of Mark Fotheringham.

Warnock won his first match back in the Terriers’ dugout, 2-1 at home against Birmingham, but they have taken only one point from their following four games.