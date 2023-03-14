Rob Page names first Wales squad since retirement of captain Gareth Bale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Page names first Wales squad since retirement of captain Gareth Bale

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 12:01 pm
Wales manager Rob Page has named his squad for opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia without a captain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales manager Rob Page has named his squad for opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia without a captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales have named their first squad of the post-Gareth Bale era without a captain.

Rob Page has selected a 24-man squad for opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, and the Wales manager is expected to announce his new skipper at a Cardiff press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey or Tottenham defender Ben Davies are expected to replace Bale.

Bale ended his distinguished career in January after winning a record 111 caps for the Wales men’s national team.

Ramsey has done the job before having been appointed Wales captain at the age of 20 by the late Gary Speed in March 2011.

Speed’s successor Chris Coleman gave the armband to Ashley Williams in October 2012 to allow Ramsey to focus on his football.

As well as the departure of record scorer Bale, Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams have retired from the international scene since Wales’ disappointing World Cup campaign before Christmas where they scored only once and finished bottom of their group.

Gareth Bale
Wales captain Gareth Bale retired in January after making a record 111 appearances for his country (Martin Rickett/PA)

Page has named four uncapped players in his squad for the trip to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on March 25 and the home game with Latvia three days later.

Midfielders Jordan James and Ollie Cooper, who were present in Qatar but not part of the official World Cup squad, both feature.

Fulham youngster Luke Harris and Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead are also included.

Tom Bradshaw returns after his fine form for Millwall saw him named the EFL Sky Bet Championship player of the month for February.

The last of Bradshaw’s three Wales appearances came at the China Cup in March 2018, but the 30-year-old has won a recall after scoring six goals in as many games.

David Brooks is not included after returning to the Bournemouth squad on Saturday for the first time in 529 days following his cancer diagnosis.

Brooks, an unused substitute in the Cherries’ 1-0 win over Liverpool, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma while on Wales duty in October 2021 but revealed he was cancer-free last May.

Wales are sweating on the fitness of Brennan Johnson after the in-form Nottingham Forest forward was injured at Tottenham on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – Premier League – City Ground
In-form Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is a fitness doubt (Tim Goode/PA)

Johnson, who has scored seven goals since the World Cup, is set to have a scan on a groin strain this week.

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt and Tyler Roberts, the Leeds striker on loan at QPR, are unavailable through injury.

Cardiff pair Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris and MK Dons midfielder Matthew Smith are also absent after being in the World Cup squad.

Wales squad: D Ward (Leicester), W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), A Davies (Sheff Utd), C Roberts (Burnley), C Mepham (Bournemouth), J Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), B Davies (Tottenham), T Lockyer (Luton), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), W Burns (Ipswich), E Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), J Morrell (Portsmouth), J James (Birmingham), O Cooper (Swansea), L Harris (Fulham), S Thomas (Blackburn, on loan from Huddersfield), A Ramsey (Nice), H Wilson (Fulham), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), K Moore (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), N Broadhead (Ipswich).

