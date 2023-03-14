Angus Gunn named in Scotland squad after switching allegiance from England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Gunn will battle for the Scotland goalkeeper’s jersey with Liam Kelly and Zander Clark ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

The Norwich shot-stopper was named in the squad after switching allegiance from England.

Both Kelly and Clark are also uncapped but have been squad regulars recently as back-up to Craig Gordon, who is recovering from a double leg break.

Lyndon Dykes is in the squad after returning from a lengthy spell out through illness when QPR played Watford on Saturday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming @EURO2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/7RtndgcYFV pic.twitter.com/TZnREeMNI4 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 14, 2023

Watford defender Ryan Porteous and Stoke attacker Jacob Brown are also in a largely experienced squad for the Hampden double header on March 25 and 28.

In-form Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has been left out as manager Steve Clarke has named Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson as his full-back options.

There is also no place for the likes of Ryan Fraser, Anthony Ralston and David Turnbull in the 23-man group.

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour is selected despite playing less than 90 minutes in 2023.