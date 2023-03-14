England batting collapse helps Bangladesh clinch T20 series clean sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England batting collapse helps Bangladesh clinch T20 series clean sweep

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 12:51 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 1:07 pm
Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series win over England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series win over England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England’s batting faltered again as a dramatic collapse helped Bangladesh claim a 3-0 T20 series clean sweep following a 16-run victory in Dhaka.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler’s 95-run stand carried England to 100 for one after 13 overs in pursuit of 159 but the pair were dismissed off back-to-back balls before the wheels fell off in this dead rubber.

The reigning T20 world champions lost five for 28 as their challenge faded even if, needing 27 from the final over, Chris Woakes hit the first two balls for four before they subsided to 142 for six.

England’s threadbare batting has been a constant feature in this series and will be the key talking point again after failing to build on Malan’s 53 off 47 balls and 40 off 31 deliveries from Buttler, batting at three for the first time in his international career as part of a rejigged top order.

Buttler had earlier won the toss for the first time in nine attempts this year but an unchanged England delivered a slipshod fielding performance replete with basic errors on the boundary while Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett spilled simple catches, both off Jofra Archer.

Litton Das, dropped by Duckett on 51, top-scored with 73 off 57 balls, putting on 84 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed an unbeaten 47 from 36 deliveries in Bangladesh’s 158 for two.

It proved to be a winning score despite England’s seamers finishing strongly in their final assignment of a long winter, allowing Bangladesh just 27 in the last five overs.

Jos Buttler, right, and Dawid Malan fell in successive balls (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Litton settled after a streaky edge brought the first of 10 fours, with Buttler turning to Adil Rashid in the third over following ineffective opening bursts from Sam Curran and Woakes.

Archer should have been in the wickets column but was left covering his eyes when Ahmed settled under a skier only for the ball to drift through his fingertips to spare Rony Talukdar, who was on his way for 24 after a reverse sweep off Rashid caught a toe-end and ballooned back to the bowler.

Najmul looked to inject some urgency by slog-sweeping Moeen Ali and then hammering fellow spinner Ahmed for sixes either side of Litton going to a 41-ball fifty. Litton had a reprieve shortly after as a charging Duckett could not hold on in the deep, bringing a wry smile out of Archer.

Litton soon had more good fortune with an edge over Buttler before middling one into the stands, but the opener’s luck expired when he pulled a Chris Jordan slower ball into the pitch to Phil Salt.

England’s misfields meant Archer’s figures of 4-0-33-0 was particularly unfortunate but he played his part to shackle Najmul and Shakib Al Hasan at the death.

Yorkers from Jordan and Curran, who conceded just four singles in an excellent final over, were also supremely effective.

Salt was stumped for a golden duck having resumed his opening partnership with Malan, who was given lbw after Taskin Ahmed thudded into his pads. Malan hesitantly reviewed and the on-field decision was overturned despite uncertainty about whether a spike was detected after the ball passed the bat.

Bangladesh did not seem overly perturbed and Malan capitalised with a slog-sweep off Bangladesh debutant Tanvir Islam for six. Buttler timed Taskin and Shakib to the boundary as he and Malan settled into a rhythm.

Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

With Mustafizur Rahman proving difficult to get away, Buttler and Malan each dispatched Taskin for fours before the England captain cleared the rope with a straight hit off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Malan brought up a 43-ball fifty but both set batters perished in successive deliveries.

Malan feathered a pull through to Litton off Mustafizur before Buttler was short of his crease after Mehidy’s direct hit, finding the one stump he had to aim at despite throwing off-balance from point.

It proved the turning point in the contest.

While Moeen and Duckett initially restored some order with a couple of boundaries, they were both dismissed in the same Taskin over. Moeen holed out to deep midwicket while Duckett lost his off-stump when Taskin went full and straight.

Woakes dispatched Hasan Mahmud for consecutive fours at the start of the 20th over to leave England needing 19 off four balls but the Bangladesh quick recovered his composure to help his side get over the line.

