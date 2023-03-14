Scott Brown enjoying life after leaving limelight to begin managerial career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown enjoying life after leaving limelight to begin managerial career

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 1:41 pm
Scott Brown is enjoying life as Fleetwood manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scott Brown is enjoying life as Fleetwood manager (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scott Brown admits his decision to “leave the limelight” of Scottish football and kick off his managerial career with Fleetwood could have backfired but he is delighted with the way things have panned out so far.

The 37-year-old former Celtic and Scotland captain was named boss of the English League One side last May, two months after ending his playing career with Aberdeen.

Brown has had an encouraging start, with Fleetwood – who narrowly avoided relegation last term – currently 10 points clear of the drop zone and having enjoyed a run to the last 16 of the FA Cup that included wins over QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

“It could have gone one way or the other, but I’m still in a job now,” he said, speaking from Celtic’s Lennoxtown base at a press call to promote his upcoming evening with former Hoops team-mate Mikael Lustig at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro in May.

“Nine months down the line, I’m enjoying it, I’ve got a smile on my face and I’ve not got too many grey hairs so far. It’s a great place for me to learn and understand what it’s like to manage 23 players and have that expectation of winning games and trying to stay in the league.

“I’ve enjoyed going to different stadiums and coming up against different teams. I also enjoy being the underdogs. I knew it was always going to be a big challenge for myself coming to Fleetwood and trying to push the club forward.”

Brown, one of the most recognisable faces in Scottish football, has been happy to keep a lower profile down south.

“I’ve enjoyed coming away a little bit from the limelight up in Scotland, so hopefully the focus is more on the lads and not myself being ex-Celtic captain,” he said. “It’s all about the lads, it’s not about me. I’ve had my time, it’s about focusing on my management career now.

“I got an offer to stay in Scotland as well but the training facilities and everything that Fleetwood were offering was exceptional. You want a good academy with young ones coming through and a good training facility, and the chairman’s built a fantastic complex which he’s always trying to improve. For myself, as a first club, it’s a great place to be.”

Brown, who admits he loves watching Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side from afar, is looking forward to his event with Lustig in May, which has been organised to give the pair a chance to say a proper farewell to the supporters after they ended their long stints with the Hoops in 2021, when football was behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

“I miss playing in front of 60,000 fans,” he said when asked what he misses most about being at Celtic. “I loved playing here. You always miss that but I go down the road and get peace and quiet, which is good.

“I always enjoy coming back up into Edinburgh and Glasgow and I’m really looking forward to seeing the Celtic fans at the event.

“It seems like a million years ago now since I left. This is the first time I’ve been back at Lennoxtown and it’s great to see some of the faces I’ve missed over the years.

“I didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to the fans as I left at the end of the Covid season when there was nobody in the stadium and then went up to Aberdeen.

“I know I came back as a player for Aberdeen but it was never going to be the same because I’d never say bye to them while I was at another club as that would be disrespectful (to Aberdeen), so this will be a great opportunity to say goodbye to the supporters.”

