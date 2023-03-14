Thomas Frank: Man who racially abused Ivan Toney could have got tougher sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank: Man who racially abused Ivan Toney could have got tougher sentence

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 4:01 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 4:25 pm
Thomas Frank (left) believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Frank (left) believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough (Nigel French/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the sentence handed to the man convicted of racially abusing Ivan Toney was not strong enough.

Twenty-four-year-old Antonio Neill was given a four-month sentence suspended for two years as well as a three-year ban from all English football stadiums, under new powers bestowed by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act which came into force last year.

It is the first sentence to be passed under the act, with the stadium ban including grounds at all Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two and National League clubs, as well as England home internationals, qualifiers and tournament matches.

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank led his side to 12 games unbeaten prior to the 1-0 defeat against Everton (John Walton/PA)

Toney shared racially abusive messages that had been sent to him on Instagram by an account controlled by Neill in October, the morning after his goals had helped Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Neill, from North Shields, pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages at Newcastle Magistrates Court in January. He returned for sentencing on Monday.

Frank said he was pleased that authorities had sent a clear message over their willingness to tolerate racism in football, particularly in the light of allegations that Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters was racially abused during Sunday’s game at Old Trafford, but questioned whether the sentence fit the severity of the offence.

“It’s a very strong message,” said Frank. “Personally I’m very pleased that racial abuse is getting into court.

“I think the sentence is not hard enough, it could be harder. It’s a suspended sentence. But I think it’s a good step in the right direction to hopefully show the world that there’s no room for racial abuse.

“Hopefully it’s also a reminder to the social media companies that they can do even more. Also the situation with Walker-Peters, what he experienced also, it’s very sad. It’s a constant development area for society. We need to be very aware of that.”

Brentford travel to St Mary’s on Wednesday looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in 13 games last time out against Everton.

The Bees’ previous loss came five months ago against Aston Villa in October, a run which has seen Frank’s side mount a credible challenge for a European place.

Victory on the south coast could see Brentford leapfrog fellow European hopefuls Brighton and Fulham into seventh, a placing that may be enough to secure passage to next season’s Conference League, depending on who wins this season’s FA Cup.

“Of course we are dreaming (of Europe),” said Frank. “If that ever should come to the football club, I think many people would be very proud that a club like Brentford could achieve it.

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank had led Brentford into contention for a European place (Nick Potts/PA)

“We love challenges and it would be a challenge if that happens. But to be in contention for that, we need to focus on now, then tomorrow night. We need to do everything we can to get three points.

“It’s just painful (to lose to Everton). It’s crazy how quick you forget the pain, then the instant you feel it, it’s not a nice feeling. But hey, it’s football and unless you’re one of the top clubs, you lose sometimes.

“But it’s unbelievable that we went 12 games unbeaten. Every point or win was all deserved. When I look back at Everton, I think we could, should have got more out of the game.

“We were absolutely on top second half, I was pleased with our response we gave second half. We had more than good enough opportunities to score the equaliser, then you never know what’s going to happen in a game like that.

“We of course want to win every game, no matter playing home or away, we try to go for the win. I see it as any other game in the Premier League, very difficult. (Southampton) have become more solid. Ruben (Selles) has done a good job in the short time he’s been in charge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented