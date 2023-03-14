Boreham Wood beat Southend to record fifth straight win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Brunt’s second-half penalty saw Boreham Wood edge to their fifth straight win after a 1-0 victory against Southend.

Femi Ilesanmi had a chance from Brunt’s corner but fired his shot over the bar before Nathan Ashmore made a good save from Gus Scott-Morriss’ low effort.

The Wood goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Harry Cardwell before Ilesanmi’s chance was deflected just before the break and he had another opportunity to put the hosts ahead two minutes into the second half when his header flicked off the crossbar.

Boreham Wood found the breakthrough after being awarded a penalty and Brunt slotted home from the spot to take the lead in the 75th minute.

Southend then had a chance to level minutes later when they were given a penalty following a handball in the area, but Ashmore saved Jack Bridge’s spot-kick.