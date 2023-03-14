Sam Hoskins on the spot as Northampton beat Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places with an excellent 1-0 win over 10-man Mansfield at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The Cobblers started well and were first to threaten when Will Hondermarck sent Sam Hoskins through on goal but he took too much time to get a shot away and James Perch recovered to make a block.

The same man made no mistake when he was presented with another opportunity on 28 minutes. Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym tripped Louis Appere in the penalty box and Hoskins dispatched from the spot for his 19th of the season.

Ollie Clarke poked a good chance wide for Mansfield moments later and Danny Johnson’s header deflected kindly for Lee Burge as the visitors ended the first half on top.

Hoskins saw a shot blocked after the restart before Mansfield were reduced to 10 men when Stephen Quinn saw red for a wild two-footed challenge on Kieron Bowie.

Northampton had chances to make their life more comfortable as Hoskins blazed over and Pym saved well from Bowie in stoppage time, but one goal would be enough for all three points.