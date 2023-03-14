Portsmouth boost top-six hopes with action-packed win at Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth boosted their hopes of a late charge for the top six with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Accrington as both sides ended with 10 men.

Stanley played for 80 minutes with a man down after goalkeeper Lukas Jensen was sent off on 10 minutes for catching Paddy Lane who was charging through.

From the resulting free kick on 13 minutes, the ball was played out to Lane on the right and Joe Pigott’s looping header beat Toby Savin, who had replaced Jensen in goal.

Pompey made it two on 57 minutes when Stanley failed to clear their lines from a free kick and the ball fell to Reeco Hackett on the edge of the area and he rifled home.

Referee David Rock showed Pigott a red card for what was judged a dangerous challenge on Savin in the 66th minute.

Stanley tried to get back in it, Matt Lowe’s header crashing against the crossbar on 78 minutes.

But, on 81 minutes, Colby Bishop fired home against his former club for his 20th goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Korede Adedoyin headed home a consolation for Stanley in the 88th minute.