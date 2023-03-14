Ryan Colclough cracker clinches Chesterfield win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Colclough scored the pick of the goals as Chesterfield cemented fourth place in the National League table with a 4-0 win at Wealdstone.

The Spireites took the lead 11 minutes before half-time when, after Liam Mandeville had been brought down, Paul McCallum dispatched the penalty past keeper Sam Howes.

They increased their advantage four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Mandeville bundled Colclough’s cross into the net.

Wealdstone’s hopes were dealt a further blow 13 minutes into the second half when Sam Habergham turned the ball into his own net and he tried to prevent Andrew Dallas from getting to Colclough’s cross.

Colclough added the finishing touch himself with a delicious 77th-minute chip after racing from halfway to complete a good night’s work.