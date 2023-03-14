Grimsby warm up for Brighton with win at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby showed little sign of having one eye on the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final with an impressive 1-0 victory at Sutton.

Michee Efete scored the only goal of the game at Gander Green Lane to put a spanner in the works of Sutton’s play-off hopes.

The visitors started much the better of the two sides and an early Kieran Green shot swerved just the wrong side of the post.

And the goal their fast start deserved came 11 minutes before half-time as Ryan Taylor’s header was played through by George Lloyd for Efete to slide the ball past the advancing Jack Rose.

Sutton’s best effort came early in the second half when Matt Dennis showed strength and skill to beat two defenders but saw his shot diverted wide by goalkeeper Max Crocombe’s foot.

Apart from that, Sutton found it difficult to make headway against a resolute defence.

Grimsby might have scored again when Green headed wide from a left-wing corner, but the one goal was enough to send the Mariners in to Sunday’s last-eight clash at Brighton in good spirits.