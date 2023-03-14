Job done – John Mousinho delighted with Portsmouth’s win at Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho said it was “job done” after his side’s 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Accrington – where both sides ended with 10 men.

Stanley played for 80 minutes with a man down after goalkeeper Lukas Jensen was sent off on 10 minutes for catching Paddy Lane who was charging through.

From the resulting free kick on 13 minutes, Joe Pigott’s looping header beat Toby Savin, who had replaced Jensen in goal.

Pompey, hoping to make a late charge for the play-offs, made it two on 57 minutes when Reeco Hackett rifled home from the edge of the area.

Referee David Rock showed Pigott a red card for what was judged a dangerous challenge on Savin in the 66th minute.

On 81 minutes, Colby Bishop fired home against his former club for his 20th goal of the season before Korede Adedoyin headed home a consolation in the 88th minute for Stanley.

Mousinho said: “We got the job done, that’s the main thing. I was disappointed with where we were at half-time.

“The red card change the game, I think it was a red card, but we did not cope with them going down to 10 men.

“We scored a good goal from a free kick and it lifted the tension but our game plan went out the window and, give credit to Accrington, they pressed and came at us.

“We were more professional in the second half and we put the game to bed.

“It was a good second half, an excellent finish from Reeco and then Colby has scored his 20th goal of the season. He was excellent all night and it was a brilliant reward for him.

“I thought our sending off was harsh and we will probably appeal it.

“What we can say is it’s a good three points, coming away to Accrington on a cold Tuesday night, it was job done.”

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “I am flabbergasted by the red card (for Jensen), it wasn’t denying a goalscoring opportunity, their lad has gone on and shot over but we have got to defend better than that.

“But what I can say is that we were magnificent from then onwards, we took the game to them.

“We had some glorious chances, we hit the bar twice, but you have to take them when you are on top.

“It did get a bit bitty in the second half and we have conceded three poor goals.

“I feel harshly done by as we deserved more from the game but circumstances conspired against us.

“We have got to take the positives and look forward. We could have got ourselves out of the mix at the bottom and put ourselves in a favourable position to press on but we can’t look back now.”