Ryan Lowe not dwelling on prospect of Preston play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe not dwelling on prospect of Preston play-off push

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 10:53 pm
Ryan Lowe’s side are still in the play-off hunt (Nigel French/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s side are still in the play-off hunt (Nigel French/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is playing down his side’s chances of making a late Sky Bet Championship play-off push after a 2-1 win at Rotherham.

North End stretched their unbeaten run to seven games thanks to first-half goals from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans, which cut the gap to sixth-placed Blackburn to just five points.

With nine games to go and plenty of teams above them with an extra game to play it looks an outside bet that they qualify, but they still have something to play for.

Lowe is only concentrating on the short-term, though.

“The focus is the next game, we have got a small points target from now until the Middlesbrough game, we are going about it in a nice way. I’m not going to get too carried away as much as I would love to,” he said.

“This league is crazy, Blackpool won 6-1 tonight, so that’s what the league is.

“I am not going to get too carried away, we are going to try and keep climbing up as much as we can and collecting points and if we feel like we have got any chance after that we will sit down and have a discussion amongst ourselves and see where it takes us.

“We just want to keep working hard and picking up points and see where it takes us.”

Cannon fired Preston ahead midway through the first half against the run of play but Hakeem Odoffin equalised 10 minutes before the break.

Evans’ fine goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive and the visitors missed plenty of chances to kill the game at the start of the second half.

Lowe added: “It was solid and resolute especially towards the end, fair play to Rotherham they threw everything at it and we withstood the pressure.

“It was a great away performance. More importantly three points but we should have had the game out of sight early in the second half, we had some great chances.

“We had to make sure we were solid and resolute and the back lads were fantastic. We knew it would be a tough place to come, so really pleased.”

Odoffin’s goal was Rotherham’s only shot on target as they never looked like equalising for a second time and they were dragged back into the relegation mix, with Blackpool’s 6-1 win over QPR cutting their cushion to the bottom three to five points.

Boss Matt Taylor knows their fight against the drop will go down to the wire, with his side feeling the after-effects from Saturday’s loss to Birmingham.

“We know that, we expect that, we can’t control elsewhere,” Taylor said. “The only thing I can control is the way the players feel and approach the game and with a day’s turnaround from Saturday maybe I should have sensed something with the personnel.

“We are searching for different ways to get a little bit more happiness in their own bodies before Saturday.

“I am always honest, maybe too honest at times in terms of how I talk. I thought a few were a little bit flat tonight in terms of being scolded from the weekend, were a little bit low on the back of their performance or how the game panned out at the weekend.

“We just weren’t there with the intent to start the game. The goals are a frustrating aspect and shows a little bit of weakness through the spine of the team.

“We were overrun in certain parts. It comes down to quality and execution, something we have been short in for too long I am afraid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented