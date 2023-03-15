Jill Scott warns foundations must stay solid amid rapid growth of women’s game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Scott warns foundations must stay solid amid rapid growth of women’s game

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:37 pm
Retired England midfielder Jill Scott wants women’s football foundations to keeper up with the game’s rapid acceleration (Martin Rickett/PA)
Retired England midfielder Jill Scott wants women's football foundations to keeper up with the game's rapid acceleration (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jill Scott wants to ensure the foundations of women’s football remain firmly in tact amid its rapid acceleration, warning it must not go “too fast”.

Scott, 36, was part of the Lionesses’ squad that lifted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley and called quits on her playing career following last summer’s monumental win – England’s first in a major tournament.

Though the popularity of women’s football had been building for years, that victory catapulted the game – and particularly those who play at elite level – into unprecedented territory, sparking a seismic shift that has since led to fundamental changes at every level.

“What I love about girls’ and women’s football, it’s been a tough journey but I feel like we’ve really built the structure as we’ve gone, and sometimes [before] if someone just gets you in any sense and puts you [up] there, you are going to fall through the cracks in the foundation,” Scott said, addressing the audience at Women in Football’s Be Inspired conference.

Scott retired following England's Euro 2022 victory
Scott retired following England's Euro 2022 victory (James Manning/PA)

“Whereas I think we’ve got these real, sturdy blocks now. We’ve got the Euros, we’ve got the academies, all that stuff. So I just don’t want it to go too fast yet.

“Obviously we always want better. You get a nice car, you want a better one, you get a nice house, you want a better one, but I think we have to make sure that we are facilitating those girls in a safe space, and on the back of the Euros each of the 23 players have their own football pitch in their area, which is brilliant.”

Scott was the first of the Lionesses to open one of 23 pitches, jointly funded by the government, the FA and the Premier League’s Football Foundation, set to be named after each of the European champions and built near the players’ hometowns.

The facility named after Scott was unveiled last month at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow, down the road from Scott’s native Sunderland, and boasts floodlights and 3G pitches.

She said: “Girls’ and women’s football is now going to take priority on those pitches. I turned up to open this pitch and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be just a little pitch or whatever’.

“It’s like a half-a-million-pound investment. I nearly came out of retirement!”

Scott was asked to take pictures at Wembley ahead of Tuesday’s conference. She obliged, but refused to step on the pitch, explaining: “I wanted the last time to be at the Euros.”

The day after that historic victory, Scott and her team-mates made a decision that would have more significant consequences.

They wrote a letter, addressed to then-Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, demanding all girls would get the chance to play football at school, citing a Football Association statistic noting only 63 per cent were given the opportunity.

That call was heeded earlier this month on International Women’s Day, with the Government announcing a unprecedented package of measures that will see schools told they must deliver a minimum of two hours of PE each week and that girls and boys should be able to play the same sports in lessons and extra-curricular clubs.

“We’d been partying for 24 hours, and Lotte [Wubben-Moy] put a message in the group just saying, ‘What’s our legacy going to be?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a really bad head’,” Scott joked.

“I fell in love with football at school. And I was very fortunate that we had the girls’ football team, but I think without that support I wouldn’t have gone on to have the career that I’ve had.

“The fact that [they were] taking away a potential dream from a little girl really struck a chord with me. So it was fantastic work from [England captain] Leah [Williamson] and Lotte,” said Scott, before quipping: “And I could go and take the credit!”

