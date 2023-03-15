A long time ago – Barry Robson has no ‘point to prove’ when Aberdeen face Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson has not considered the topic of redemption as his side prepare to face Hearts.

The Dons lost 5-0 at Tynecastle in January at the start of a disastrous three-game run which cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager and led to Robson being promoted on an interim basis.

But the former Scotland midfielder is not using the Tynecastle capitulation to motivate his players.

Robson told a media conference: “A point to prove on the last Hearts game? It’s not something I have thought about it all.

“It was six weeks or two months, it’s a long, long time ago. My focus has been on what we achieved in the last few weeks.

“I think we have gradually got better with how we want to play and got a few good results and I think we are in a place where we are all right.

“There’s lots of room for improvement, I’m sure all the players would agree. We are getting better every day in training but that doesn’t guarantee you will win a football match.

“But what we need to do is try our best to make sure we perform to our best levels and that gives you every chance of winning a football match.”

Saturday’s cinch Premiership match will be Robson’s sixth at the helm and he has won three out of the last four after defeat against St Mirren followed an early red card for Ross McCrorie in his first game in charge.

Robson is still keen to focus on his task at hand rather than spend time talking about his desire or chances of getting the job on a permanent basis.

“The club made it clear at the very start they were going to take their time,” he said.

“You could imagine me preparing this week, the last thing I have been doing is chatting to the board with the amount of stuff I have got on at the minute.

“I am just really looking forward to the game and I know how difficult a game it’s going to be.

“When you’re in this position the amount of work and thought that needs to go into things, the days and weeks fly by.

“For me it’s about pure focus until I’m told different.”