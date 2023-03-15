West Ham ‘have a job to do’ in Europa Conference League tie – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham ‘have a job to do’ in Europa Conference League tie – David Moyes

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 4:26 pm
David Moyes’ West Ham welcome AEK Larnaca to the London Stadium on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)
David Moyes’ West Ham welcome AEK Larnaca to the London Stadium on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes insists his side “have a job to do” ahead of their second-leg tie against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake, but the Hammers go into Thursday’s match at the London Stadium with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten spell in Europe having won all seven of their games in the competition so far.

West Ham are no strangers to European knock-out football after they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last year, but Moyes is determined his side must make the most of the opportunity ahead of them.

“It sure is a good opportunity,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“It’s something which we worked really hard for last year. We finished seventh in the league which got us to the Conference League and we’re enjoying it.

“We’ve enjoyed our trips to Europe, we enjoyed the result last week.

“We’ve got a job to do on Thursday night to make sure we’ve got the job done and finished off and if we can do that then we’d reach the quarter-final of another European competition for two years in a row so it’s important, it really is.

“It would be great (to reach the quarter-finals) it’s the first thing you have to do.

“The big thing we really want is to get to the final, but we can’t do that unless we get to the quarter-finals first and we have to be focused completely on doing that job.”

Michail Antonio’s double ensured West Ham take the advantage going into Thursday’s tie, but Moyes confirmed that the forward will be unavailable through injury alongside Vladimir Coufal.

“Vladimir Coufal has still got a problem with his foot and Micky Antonio has just got a bit of a calf injury which he picked up in Cyprus last week,” Moyes said.

“I couldn’t tell you when I expect both of them to return as I’m not sure yet.”

Thursday provides an opportunity for Gianluca Scamacca following comments from Moyes at the weekend insisting that the striker’s “physical data” needed to be better.

Scamacca signed for the club from Sassuolo last year and is expected to start against Larnaca, but Moyes added that it takes time for players to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

“I think we find that everyone who comes to the Premier League has to get used to the level of intensity – it’s not anybody from Italy and it’s not just Gianluca,” he said.

“You hear me, but you certainly hear other managers say it takes players time to adjust to the levels of the Premier League but also the speed and intensity and the regular demands of the Premier League.”

