Peter O’Mahony ready to harness All Blacks mentality when Ireland face England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Peter O’Mahony ready to harness All Blacks mentality when Ireland face England

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 7:08 pm
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peter O’Mahony says Ireland are intent on emulating the self-assured mentality of the All Blacks as they seek to substantiate their world number one status by delivering on Grand Slam expectations.

Andy Farrell’s side, who have topped the global rankings since last summer’s historic tour success over three-time world champions New Zealand, are heavy favourites to clinch a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep going into Saturday’s Dublin showdown with rivals England.

Flanker O’Mahony concedes Ireland sides of the past would have shied away from the hype, plaudits and pressure of being regarded as the team to be beat.

But the 33-year-old admits there is a concerted effort to enhance that mindset ahead of what is “probably” his biggest game in the green jersey.

Asked if in-camp Grand Slam talk was forbidden, he replied: “No, it’s not banned (but) I know where you are coming from.

“In other teams we would have tried to keep it under the rope but the favourites tag, the number one in the world tag… these are things that the best teams we’ve looked at – you look at the All Blacks – they walk into these things and face them and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“At the same time, you’ve got to back that up with performances. There’s no point in walking into things and not performing well.

“At the end of the day, that’s the goal, to put our best foot forward every Saturday or Sunday that we go out. And it’s no different this weekend.”

O’Mahony has already won three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam five years ago.

The Munster skipper also started all three Tests of last year’s triumphant series in New Zealand but is braced for the most momentous match for his country.

“It’s probably the biggest one,” said O’Mahony, who has 93 caps.

“Certainly the biggest one of this group’s campaign, but it’s great to be able to sit here and say these games are getting bigger and bigger.

“That was certainly our plan at the start of this.

“These weeks don’t come around very often in anyone’s career. We’ve certainly talked about treating it with the utmost respect but enjoying the week.

“I think playing the game, not the occasion is the thing for us.”

In-form Ireland are seeking significant silverware on the back of a remarkable run of 21 wins from their last 23 matches during the past two years.

Floundering England, meanwhile, travel across the Irish Sea with little to play for but looking to restore pride following their biggest Twickenham defeat – a 53-10 humiliation at the hands of France.

O’Mahony, who captained the British and Irish Lions in 2017, believes there is no chance of Steve Borthwick’s side rolling over.

Peter O’Mahony played alongside some of England's squad when captaining the British and Irish Lions in 2017
Peter O’Mahony played alongside some of England’s squad when captaining the British and Irish Lions in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“I’m not buying it,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside a big chunk of that English team and I know how proud they are.

“I know what quality of player they are, quality of person they are, and how important it would be for them to put on a performance for themselves more than anyone, to show themselves the potential that I certainly know they have.

“We’re expecting the best version of those English boys to come to the Aviva.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented