Sheffield United keep up promotion push with comeback win at Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sheffield United keep up promotion push with comeback win at Sunderland

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 10:20 pm
James McAtee equalised for Sheffield United on the stroke of half-time (Owen Humphreys/PA)
James McAtee equalised for Sheffield United on the stroke of half-time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sheffield United returned to winning ways by claiming a much-needed 2-1 Championship comeback victory at Sunderland in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades – in second – are now six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of this Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final with Blackburn.

Sunderland, who had hoped to close the gap on the play-off places, had taken the lead when French midfielder Edouard Michut scored his first goal in English football after half-an-hour.

But after James McAtee had levelled near the end of the first half, Sheffield United hit a winner when Tommy Doyle’s free-kick from the left bounced straight in just after the hour.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was pictured with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus at the Stadium of Light to watch the match.

Sheffield United knew this was not going to be an easy task. Sunderland – unchanged from winning at Norwich last time out – have impressed against most teams this season and still have a chance of a top-six spot.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s visitors, fielding four changes to the side that lost at home to Luton, were quick out of the blocks without finding the net.

McAtee, one of those changes, had a goal-bound effort blocked by Dan Ballard and – from the resulting corner – Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the ball wide before an even better chance.

Moments after Trai Hume had forced an early save out of Wes Foderingham, following a clever Patrick Roberts backheel, Sheffield United went on the offensive again.

Striker Daniel Jebbison was first to go close when he cut inside his man and his shot from the edge of the area forced goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to get down low and turn the ball away confidently.

Jebbison was lucky to escape injury soon after when Hume dived in recklessly near the touchline and took the man, completely missing the ball with a wild challenge on the forward, and was issued with a yellow rather than red card.

Less than four minutes later Sunderland went ahead. Abdoullah Ba’s pass picked out Michut just inside the area, the 20-year-old steadied himself before firing low and precisely inside the far corner.

There had been little goalmouth action after that until McAtee levelled in first-half stoppage-time. The midfielder opened his body and curled his effort inside the far corner after breaking into the area following a good George Baldock run.

The goalscorer almost created a second early in the second half. McAtee’s run and pass ended with Patterson having to dart from his line to make an excellent stop to deny Iliman Ndiaye’s low effort.

But Sheffield United were ahead just after the hour when Doyle’s free-kick from the left flank bounced straight into the far corner. There were claims for offside, but they were waved away because Sander Berge failed to get a touch.

That sparked Sunderland briefly to life. Foderingham denied Ba firstly and then Roberts struck the foot of the post with a low drive from just inside the box.

Sheffield United dealt with everything else that came their way to seal a win on Wearside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
James McAtee equalised for Sheffield United on the stroke of half-time (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented