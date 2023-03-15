Nathan Tella nets hat-trick as Burnley continue promotion push with Hull victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Tella nets hat-trick as Burnley continue promotion push with Hull victory

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 10:40 pm
Nathan Tella’s hat-trick kept Burnley on course for the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nathan Tella’s hat-trick kept Burnley on course for the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nathan Tella’s hat-trick ensured Burnley continued their march back to the Premier League as the Sky Bet Championship leaders eased to victory at Hull.

Vincent Kompany’s side require just three more wins to secure promotion after a 3-1 win at the MKM Stadium.

An even first half ended with the visitors in front when Tella struck, before a volley and a smart finish wrapped up the victory, Ozan Tufan hitting a late consolation for Hull.

Sheffield United remain a distant 13 points adrift in second spot after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Sunderland.

A cool finish from Paris St Germain loanee Edouard Michut – his first for the Black Cats – opened the scoring at the Stadium of Light.

United would rally, though, James McAtee steering home an equaliser in first-half stoppage time before Tommy Doyle’s free-kick sealed a comeback win on the hour.

Luton’s own promotion hopes remain intact after the Hatters secured a 1-0 victory at home to midtable Bristol City.

An early Carlton Morris goal saw Luton down Bristol City.
An early Carlton Morris goal saw Luton down Bristol City (Steven Paston/PA)

The hosts needed just four minutes to score the game’s only goal to make it three wins in a row for Rob Edwards and his Hatters.

Carlton Morris headed home a fine Cody Drameh cross to settle the contest in favour of Luton, who close to within a point of third-place Middlesbrough.

Blackburn moved up to fifth, two points behind Luton, after seeing off 10-man Reading 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Ryan Hedges’ late effort proved decisive after Cesare Casadei’s first senior goal had levelled Ben Brereton Diaz’s opener, while Reading’s night was compounded by a late rad card for Mamadou Loum.

Huddersfield moved off the foot of the table as they frustrated former boss David Wagner and his play-off hopefuls Norwich.

Gabriel Sara put the Canaries ahead but the Terriers, who rarely threatened, earned a 1-1 draw through a Grant Hanley own goal, while Arsenal loanee Marquinhos was sent off late on for Norwich.

Cardiff moved a point further clear of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom as Sory Kaba’s equaliser cancelled out Daryl Dike’s opener for the Baggies.

