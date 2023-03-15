Vincent Kompany challenges goal hero Nathan Tella to become Premier League star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany challenges goal hero Nathan Tella to become Premier League star

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 11:02 pm
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vincent Kompany challenged Nathan Tella to become a Premier League player after his hat-trick strengthened Burnley’s position at the top of the Championship table following a 3-1 win at Hull.

The Clarets are now 13 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United with just nine league games remaining.

But 23-year-old Tella, on loan from Southampton, stole the show with a fifth goal in two games and a second hat-trick of the campaign.

Kompany said: “That’s what it (scoring goals) does for you.

“For this season, his level is Championship and now he’s got to aim for the Premier League.

“His career has now started. He can now look back and say that he can do it at this level. And when you score goals like he does, you always give yourself a chance.

“When you have a full season of playing competitively, that’s what it does for you.

“This has been the right step for him and us. I hope he’s looking forward to the next nine games to see how high the bar he can set for himself.

“He puts in the effort and he gets the goals.”

Burnley might not have been at their fluent best as Hull offered stout resistance – not least in the first half.

But once Tella opened the scoring after 43 minutes with a fine solo strike, an away win rarely looked in any doubt.

The hosts still offered plenty after the restart, but Burnley extended their lead after 59 minutes when Tella finished off Ian Maatsen’s wicked cross with a cute half-volley.

Tella’s hat-trick was gifted when Jacob Greaves gave the ball away across the face of goal after 73 minutes.

Ozan Tufan then battered home a consolation with the last kick of the game.

Kompany said: “It’s really difficult to maintain consistency across the season, but, for us, it’s been really important to set our targets.

“We are thinking more about a cycle. We’ve got a three or four-year period together. Can we continue that and keep improving the club? That’s the aim.

“It was a difficult game, in many aspects. We had to work really hard for it. In the end, we created really good chances and it’s probably normal that we scored goals as we have been doing it consistently.

“I can be pleased with the performance. I think the team knows that they’ve got to use these opportunities to get better. The more games, the more lessons we learn.

“You’ve got to be really happy with the result.”

Hull manager Liam Rosenior admitted that Burnley have set a Championship precedent to which his side should aspire.

He said: “Burnley are the benchmark for us. They are one of the best teams I’ve seen at this level in the last 10 years, if not the best.

“That is a team that play football the right way. That’s the level I definitely want to aspire to for this club.

“They have a player in Nathan Tella who is outstanding – three shots and three goals – but we’ll get better for this game.

“We’ll make mistakes, but I’m hoping the fans see what we are trying to do.”

Rosenior added: “There were so many positives and so many good individual performances.

“But we gave away some soft goals and against the best teams, you have to be 10 out of 10 in both boxes and we didn’t do that.

“We dominated the first 15 minutes in the second half, but it was gutting to give away the goals the way that we did.

“I’m trying to create a process and a style here and the players have bought into that.

“We are going to improve and get better – I’ve no doubt about it.”

