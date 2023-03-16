Eddie Howe says Joe Willock should be aiming for an England call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe says Joe Willock should be aiming for an England call-up

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 11:15 am
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock has been challenged to fight his way into the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock has been challenged to fight his way into the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Howe has challenged Joe Willock to force his way into England boss Gareth Southgate’s plans as he helps spearhead Newcastle’s bid for Champions League qualification.

The 23-year-old turned in a fine individual display in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves to signal a return to top form, and Magpies head coach Howe is convinced he has what it takes to play on the senior international stage.

He said: “That definitely should be an aim of his. I think he had the potential to do it.

“For Joe, he has areas to improve, as all players do in the squad. It is there for him. He is young enough and he has potential to grow.

“Since my time here, he has been excellent and his game has improved. I think he has got more to go. He can get more goals, he can assist more, especially the position he is playing in, he has those moments and chances.

“The goal he scored against Chelsea was a brilliant finish, and if he can add a few more moments like that to his game, he will be knocking on the door.”

Former Under-21 international Willock sealed a £25million switch to St James’ Park from Arsenal in August 2021 after a stunning loan spell during which he scored eight goals in 14 appearances, seven of them in the final seven games of the campaign.

Last season was tougher for him, but his energy and industry have proved key to Newcastle’s bid for a top-four finish this time around, a quest which continues at Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Howe said: “He can get around the pitch brilliantly, he dovetails into a wide area for us too, natural rotation into those areas. That versatility to his game is key, he is not a one-dimensional player at all.”

The trip to the City Ground will pitch the Magpies into battle with one familiar face in the shape of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, but not another, Chris Wood, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan agreement, with both having left Tyneside for Forest in January.

Howe, who was a reluctant seller, said: “Jonjo last year and Chris played a huge role in keeping us in the league. At a really difficult moment for the football club, both players really stood up and excelled.

“That’s not forgotten by me or anyone connected with the club, I’m sure.”

Howe will be without the suspended Joelinton again, while attacker Anthony Gordon is facing a race against time to be fit after the international break after a scan revealed his ankle injury could be more problematic than first thought.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented