Stephen Kenny excited by Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Kenny excited by Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier with France

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 3:28 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is excited by the prospect of a Euro 2024 qualifier showdown with World Cup runners-up France (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is excited by the prospect of a Euro 2024 qualifier showdown with World Cup runners-up France (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stephen Kenny has urged the Republic of Ireland to embrace their Euro 2024 qualifier with World Cup runners-up France rather than be daunted by it.

Ireland launch their Group B campaign against Didier Deschamps’ men in Dublin on Monday, March 27 knowing they could not have been handed a much more difficult start.

However, a bullish Kenny is confident his remoulded team can compete with even the best and is excited for what lies ahead.

Didier Deschamps will take beaten World Cup finalists France to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on March 27
Didier Deschamps will take beaten World Cup finalists France to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 27 (Nick Potts/PA)

Speaking as he announced a 26-man squad for the qualifier and the friendly against Latvia which precedes it, he said: “When we got the draw initially, we understood the magnitude of it, France, Holland, Greece and Gibraltar in the group.

“We understand the difficulty with that, but it also provides an opportunity and it’s quite exciting to have France coming here.

“France have been the best team in the world over a period now because they won the World Cup in 2018 and then obviously lost recently on penalties to win consecutive World Cups.

“They’ve been a phenomenal team, so them coming here to Dublin, we view it as an opportunity also. We’ve been building our own team for the last couple of years for this campaign and we’re excited by that.

“We understand that not many neutrals would give us a chance, really, against France because of their pedigree and because of what they’ve achieved, and we’re fine with that.

“But we are capable of putting in a strong performance against anyone, really, we’ve shown that as well.”

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is included in the squad for the first time since FIFA approved his switch of allegiance from Scotland, who he represented at Under-21 level.

The 23-year-old Glaswegian, who qualifies for Ireland through his Derry-born grandfather, is currently on loan with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes, where he is trying to rebuild his career after a year out of action with a serious knee injury.

Celtic’s Mikey Johnston has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time
Celtic’s Mikey Johnston has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kenny said: “Mikey is someone I’ve obviously been aware of for a long time. He has different characteristics that will add to the squad, I feel. We mustn’t expect a major impact in this camp, but it’s a good introduction for him.”

Norwich duo Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah have been recalled after injury, as have Derby midfielder Jason Knight and Wigan striker Will Keane, although Idah is due to undergo a scan on Friday on a foot problem which forced him off during the Canaries’ 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Huddersfield on Wednesday evening.

Full-back Matt Doherty is included despite playing only 12 minutes of football for Atletico Madrid since his January switch from Tottenham, while there is also a place for 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, who has scored four Premier League goals for Brighton since making his senior international debut against Norway in November.

Teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will be on Republic of Ireland duty next week
Teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will be on Republic of Ireland duty next week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kenny said: “Evan has been very, very good and he’s made it look easy at times. He’s come in and he makes good decisions, he always seems to make good decisions.

“He has a variety of attributes. He leads the line well and he links the play well and he has the capacity to score goals, so those are good attributes.”

Squad: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers, (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Nathan Collins (Wolves), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff), James McClean (Wigan), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle), Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby), Will Smallbone (Stoke, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United, on loan from Wigan), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Michael Obafemi (Burnley, on loan from Swansea), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Adam Idah (Norwich), Troy Parrott (Preston, on loan from Tottenham), Will Keane (Wigan), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria Guimaraes, on loan from Celtic).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented