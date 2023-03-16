Jon Dahl Tomasson urges Blackburn players to write new history in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Dahl Tomasson urges Blackburn players to write new history in FA Cup

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 4:57 pm
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on the touchline (Nigel French/PA)
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on the touchline (Nigel French/PA)

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has urged his players to seize the “opportunity to write a new chapter” for the club when they face Sheffield United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane.

Getting past their fellow Championship promotion-chasers would see Rovers, last in the quarter-finals eight years ago, reach the semis for the first time since 2006-07, and make a maiden trip to the new Wembley stadium.

Tomasson, whose side advanced from the fifth round with a 2-1 win at Leicester, said: “It’s been an amazing cup campaign so far – being a giant-killer, beating West Ham away (on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup third round) and in the FA Cup, which is the biggest cup in the whole world in my head, beating Leicester away – so two Premier League sides.

“All the credit to the lads and for Rovers, we haven’t been so far for a while. So it’s been an excellent run and we’re enjoying it.

“Of course, we all know you can lose the next game. We beat Sheffield United at home (1-0 in the league on March 4).

“But it is of course one of those sides that need to go up; if you look at the budget, the experience, how big the squad is and of course, parachute money, which is important in football isn’t it? We don’t have that here at the moment at Rovers.

“But on the other hand it’s also an opportunity for each player to write a new chapter in this great history and be part of a new history of the club. So it’s something we need to chase.

“There will only be one club winning the FA Cup in the end. We are not there, but we are allowed to dream about Wembley for sure, because just saying the word Wembley says enough about the passion and about this great competition.”

Blackburn’s history shows six FA Cup wins, the most recent in 1928, lifting the League Cup in 2002 and being crowned Premier League champions in 1995.

Out of the top flight for 11 years, they are currently fifth in the second tier – three places behind Sheffield United – and registered their sixth win in seven matches in all competitions with Wednesday’s 2-1 league victory over Reading.

Tomasson said: “We all know it’s been tough to be a Rovers fan the last decade, but I think the fans should always dream about better times and we are trying to create better times for the fans.”

The former Denmark forward succeeded Tony Mowbray as Rovers boss last summer, returning to English football having previously been with Newcastle during his playing career for the 1997-98 season.

That campaign included playing in the Magpies’ run to the FA Cup final at the old Wembley – although he was not in the matchday squad for that game, the 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

On the new Wembley, Tomasson said: “I haven’t been able to play there or see it in that way – so I’m really looking forward hopefully to going there. We should dream about it and I’m sure the lads are ready for that.

“The FA Cup goes back for ages. Of course I was in a final with Newcastle without playing, but still the memories and that passion and those traditions are very special and you only have it in England.

“It’s also one of the reasons actually, when I decided to work in England – I could have decided to work at different European clubs, but I chose to work in the second-highest league in England because of the passion and the way I think about football and generally the playing style in England is great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented