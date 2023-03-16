Henry Arundell set for first England start against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry Arundell set for first England start against Ireland

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 5:07 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:20 pm
Henry Arundell scores against Italy in round two (David Davies/PA)
Henry Arundell scores against Italy in round two (David Davies/PA)

Henry Arundell will start for the first time when England attempt to gatecrash Ireland’s Grand Slam party at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Arundell has replaced Max Malins on the left wing in the hope that the most exciting talent in English rugby can produce the magic needed to topple the world’s number one-ranked side.

The 20-year-old try-scoring sensation has won all six of his previous caps off the bench and will add X-factor to the backline.

Owen Farrell is restored at fly-half after being dropped for the 53-10 defeat by France last Saturday, with Marcus Smith demoted to the bench to accommodate the England captain.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has made one of two enforced changes at inside centre where Manu Tuilagi replaces hamstring-injury victim Ollie Lawrence.

Tuilagi makes his first appearance of the Guinness Six Nations having initially been frozen out by Borthwick and then receiving a three-match ban for dangerous play on club duty for Sale.

The powerful 31-year-old has made all six of his previous appearances against Ireland and forms a midfield trio alongside Farrell and Henry Slade that was last seen during the 2019 World Cup.

Breakout second row Ollie Chessum sustained an ankle injury in training on Tuesday so David Ribbans is drafted into the starting XV in the only adjustment to the pack mauled by France.

Apart from the promotion of Arundell and Farrell and the necessary changes at centre and lock, Borthwick has given the same XV that collapsed to the nation’s record Championship defeat a chance to redeem themselves.

Number eight Alex Dombrandt and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet are particularly fortunate to retain their places after struggling noticeably against Les Bleus.

Replacement tighthead prop Dan Cole will win his 100th cap if he steps off the bench having made his debut 13 years earlier.

Owen Farrell is back at the helm for England
Owen Farrell is back at the helm for England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Back five forward Nick Isiekwe and versatile back Joe Marchant have been given replacement roles, but Malins has been jettisoned from the 23 altogether.

“We travel to Dublin to face an Ireland team that has the chance to secure a Grand Slam Championship victory at home for the first time,” Borthwick said.

“We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France side, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world.

“However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham.

“I’m confident that the team announced will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales.”

