Steve Cooper believes Jonjo Shelvey is crucial for Forest in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper believes Jonjo Shelvey is crucial for Forest in relegation battle

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 10:33 pm
Jonjo Shelvey joined Forest in January (Nick Potts/PA)
Jonjo Shelvey joined Forest in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper hopes Jonjo Shelvey can play a key role in helping secure Premier League survival.

The midfielder was a January deadline-day signing from Newcastle and will have a reunion with his former club on Friday night.

The 31-year-old has taken his time to get going at the City Ground, having made five appearances so far, but Cooper expects him to be important between now and the end of the season.

“We knew that when we signed Jonjo, the player that we were getting and maybe where else he could have gone as well,” Cooper said.

“So we’re looking forward with him, he’s settled in well. He’s probably a little bit feeling like all of us, really eager to get this whole thing together in terms of performances.

“But he’s shown good commitment to how we want to be and I have no doubt that the contribution over the run in will be a positive one.”

Forest welcome Newcastle to the City Ground without a win in their last five, which has seen their cushion above the drop zone cut to just two points.

There are plenty of teams below them in the table and Cooper says they have to take heart from that.

“It has been tight for a while and everyone wants to stay above that horrible dotted line,” Cooper added.

“We’ve been in a place where the gap is bigger than what it is at the moment, but we’ve never been away from it totally where it’s not even a talking point.

“We’ve never thought like that. You’re always a result or two away from it looking more positive or more negative.

“We’re just in the same situation where we’ve been for a while. With teams from 12th to bottom in it, we’ve got to do our best to be as high as we can in that group.

“At the moment there’s a handful of teams below us and I think we should take confidence from that and reassurance.

“We’re having to do something no-one has ever done before, in terms of putting the squad together and the amount of signings.

“While we’re going through this unique situation we’re in a place where we’ve shown that we can be in a fairly positive league position and that should give us confidence to keep going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented