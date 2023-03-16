Thibaut Courtois accepts Premier League power but says Spanish clubs can reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thibaut Courtois accepts Premier League power but says Spanish clubs can reign

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 10:33 pm
Thibaut Courtois says Spanish clubs should not be underestimated by Premier League teams in the Champions League (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Thibaut Courtois says Spanish clubs should not be underestimated by Premier League teams in the Champions League (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the club’s continued success in Europe can offset the power of the Premier League.

For the fifth time in six seasons England’s top flight will have at least two representatives in the quarter-finals of the competition the Spanish giants have won a record 14 times.

Six Premier League teams have featured in the last five finals – two were all top-flight occasions – and Liverpool and Chelsea have won one apiece, which is the same number Real have won over the same period after three in four years from 2014-17.

Spain Soccer Champions League
Thibaut Courtois (on ground) and his team-mates prevailed against Liverpool (Bernat Armangue/AP)

So while English clubs may have the financial might, the LaLiga giants have shown they are still the side to be reckoned with at Europe’s elite level and a 6-2 aggregate victory over Liverpool put them into the last eight again.

“It’s hard to say whether it’s the best league or not but definitely with the new investment in Chelsea, City and Newcastle, there is a lot of attraction to go to the Premier League,” said former Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois, who cited Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland as an example.

“It’s a really exciting league, that’s for sure, a big competitive league and the level is really high. But I think we demonstrate that we have a big team and that you cannot under-estimate Spanish teams. We showed it again.

“It’s obviously nice to beat English teams because I was there for a few years, but when you’re in the Champions League you want to win against everybody – maybe next it’s Portuguese and Italian clubs.”

On Haaland he added: “He’s a great player. He was maybe what City were missing in previous years. I think that’s (an example of) where the Premier League maybe has the edge on other leagues.

“It’s the strength of the Premier League; what they’ve done in previous years to make everyone strong and give everyone the (TV) money and if they get relegated they have parachute money. All these things make a difference to the strength of the league.

“Hopefully we can balance it out. I really feel this is somewhere that LaLiga can learn from and I think they are doing it step by step.

“You can see a lot of LaLiga are building new stadiums or making their stadiums nicer but (it) always helps when you see that every Premier League ground is full. We need the same here and then the product can be better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented