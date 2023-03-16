Gareth Southgate admits Kyle Walker’s long-term England future could be at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate admits Kyle Walker’s long-term England future could be at risk

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 10:48 pm
England’s Kyle Walker is being investigated by the police (Mike Egerton/PA)
England's Kyle Walker is being investigated by the police (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Gareth Southgate admits Kyle Walker’s long-term England future could be at risk.

The Manchester City right-back is being investigated by police after allegedly exposing himself in a bar but is in Southgate’s squad to face Italy and Ukraine this month.

The alleged incident is said to have happened after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle earlier in March.

UEFA Euro 2024 England Squad Announcement – St. George’s Park
Gareth Southgate admits Kyle Walker’s long-term England future could be at risk (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walker had previously breached lockdown rules in 2020, with Southgate warning then how off-field behaviour will have an impact on selection.

Southgate has defended the 32-year-old’s call-up and believes nothing is stopping him from being included yet but conceded if Walker has a case to answer then it could leave his England future in jeopardy.

He said: “I don’t want to go too much into hypotheticals but there was no conclusive reason not to select him in the squad. If that changes then we’ve got to review the situation and he would understand that as well, but at the moment we are where we are.

“I think whenever I speak with a player, that’s always between myself and the player. I understand the additional scrutiny on the situation but I don’t think I can answer that any differently.”

Southampton v Brentford – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Ivan Toney has been urged to bring his own brand of havoc to international football by Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

Walker is joined in the squad by Ivan Toney, who is facing a potential ban for breaching better regulations.

Toney is still waiting for a Football Association verdict after being charged with 262 breaches of FA gambling rules, with a lengthy suspension possible.

But Southgate wants the Brentford striker, who turned 27 on Thursday, to bring his own brand of havoc to the international side.

“I also like his sense of belief on the pitch. I saw him at Arsenal and he went on to that pitch thinking he would cause some havoc that day,” he said.

“That’s a good sign, that’s what you need if you’re going to play for your country. The challenge is always to convert from one environment and take that same mentality and belief into the next. That’s what we hope to give him the opportunity to do.”

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Gareth Southgate is feeling re-energised following England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by France (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate returns for another European Championship qualifying campaign which starts against Italy in Naples on March 23 before hosting Ukraine on March 26 in Group C.

He considered his future ahead of the World Cup, before England went out to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar, but is re-energised as he looks to go one better having lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

He said: “I’ve seen fan bases where they’d almost rather the team lost so they can move onto the next manager. If I felt ahead of the tournament that might have helped the team get a free hit then I would have taken that decision.

“It didn’t feel that way when we left Wembley (against Germany in September).

“It wasn’t going to be a case of doing it just because I’d had a bit of stick because that’s the job. But I didn’t want to be in the way of the performance of the team.

“Now, we have to start from scratch again. We have to have the humility to park that, yes, we want to be European champions and we’ve had a lot of experiences that could help us to get there but, as our opponents next week found, you can very quickly be in trouble in qualifying.

“We’ve got to respect the challenge qualifying holds for us.

“I do think we can (win Euro 2024). That’s the challenge. I don’t think the players need any more evidence of what’s possible. They have played basically in the biggest games in world football bar one.

“They’ve had results against most of the top teams but we’ve got to do that more consistently.

“The scenario of going to Italy, where we haven’t won for decades (1961), is a classic of the type of game that we’ve got to start winning. If we are looking for the next step to take as a team, that is it.”

