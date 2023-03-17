Manchester City defender Rico Lewis receives maiden England Under-21s call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has received a maiden England Under-21s call-up for two international friendly matches against France and Croatia.

Jarrad Branthwaite has also been selected for the first time, having made 24 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season – while on loan from Everton – scoring twice.

Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also among those included.

Lee Carsley has picked 26-man #YoungLions squad for March, as preparations continue for this summer's #U21EURO finals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England (@England) March 17, 2023

The Under-21s will come up against France on Saturday, March 25, and could meet Michael Olise, who could have represented England but elected to play for France.

The Under-21s squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carl Rushworth, James Trafford, Anthony Patterson, Josh Griffiths.

Defenders: Max Aarons, Ben Johnson, Rico Lewis, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Charlie Cresswell, Djed Spence, Luke Thomas.

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, James Garner, Jacob Ramsey, Angel Gomes, Oliver Skipp.

Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith Rowe, Noni Madueke, Cameron Archer, Cole Palmer.