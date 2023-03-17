Struggle for goals and winless in 2023 – data behind Patrick Vieira’s sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Struggle for goals and winless in 2023 – data behind Patrick Vieira’s sacking

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 12:05 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:14 pm
Patrick Vieira’s side failed to win in 2023 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira’s side failed to win in 2023 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge.

The Eagles are 12th in the Premier League table but only three points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than five of the eight teams below them.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Vieira’s record.

Poor form

Palace are the only Premier League team without a win in 2023.

Goalscoring has been their biggest issue – since beating Bournemouth 2-0 on New Year’s Eve, Vieira’s side have scored just four goals in 11 matches.

Their total of 21 goals in 27 games this season is the joint-second lowest in the top-flight, with only Wolves, Everton and Southampton having scored fewer (20). It is also barely half of their tally at the same stage last term (37).

The Eagles remain reliant on Wilfried Zaha for attacking threat. The Ivorian has scored 20 Premier League goals since Vieira took over – 14 last season and six this – while nobody else has reached double figures.

Mitigating factors

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates with Jack Grealish
Crystal Palace have played almost all of the Premier League’s top teams during a tough fixture run at the start of 2023 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A daunting fixture list has undoubtedly contributed to Palace’s struggles.

Ten of their 11 matches in 2023 have been against teams in the top half of the table, with Vieira’s men having faced Manchester United and Brighton at home and away, as well as Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford.

As a result, their next manager will benefit from a relatively kind schedule until the end of the season, with eight of their final 11 matches due to be played against teams in the bottom half of the league.

Overall record

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Vieira took charge of 65 Premier League games as Palace manager, the fourth-most in their history after Steve Coppell (70), Alan Pardew (73) and Roy Hodgson (148).

He managed 17 wins, 24 draws and 24 defeats in those matches, with 71 goals scored and 80 conceded.

The former Arsenal midfielder made Palace difficult to beat – while his top-flight win percentage (26 per cent) ranks below Hodgson, Pardew, Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis, he lost a lower proportion of matches (37 per cent) than any of his predecessors.

Back to square one

Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira was the only black manager in the Premier League until his sacking (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vieira’s departure means there are no black managers in the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17.

Only last month, the former World Cup winner spoke of his concerns over the lack of black coaches in top jobs after being named on this year’s Football Black List.

“It troubles me a lot,” said Vieira. “It’s difficult for me to get it and to understand it and I think that just shows there is still a long way to go.”

Vincent Kompany, who manages Championship leaders Burnley, was also recognised for his impact.

