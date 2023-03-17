Ireland v England – Five talking points ahead of the Six Nations clash in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland v England – Five talking points ahead of the Six Nations clash in Dublin

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 1:07 pm
Ireland are on the brink of snatching France’s Six Nations crown (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ireland are on the brink of snatching France’s Six Nations crown (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland stand on the cusp of winning their fourth Grand Slam when they meet England in the climax to the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into a match that the Irish are overwhelming favourites to win.

Let the party begin

The stage is set for one of the great days in Irish rugby as the national side aims to complete the Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time – on St Patrick’s weekend. The previous three have been secured in Belfast, Cardiff and London. Expectation is at an all-time high and head coach Andy Farrell has spoken of managing “the circus” knowing England have been universally written off after their 53-10 mauling by France at Twickenham in round four. Succumbing to the pressure of the occasion appears to be Ireland’s greatest threat on a day when they can cement their status as the world’s number one side.

United Irish lead the way

If the script is followed at the Aviva Stadium, it will be a victory for the Irish system as much as anything else. A production line of talent rolls out of the four provinces – led by Leinster who supply 13 of the starting XV – in a set-up optimised for their success in the United Ruby Championship and Europe, while ensuring Ireland are in the best possible position to compete at a global level. In contrast, England’s fractious structure, combined with a precarious financial situation, undermines national interest. All while the green shirts flourish under the guidance of a proud Englishman in Farrell.

England’s minimum requirement

Ellis Genge has demanded England show fight against Ireland
Ellis Genge has demanded England show their mettle against Ireland (Ben Whitley/PA)

The most disturbing element of England’s record defeat at Twickenham was the extent of the physical mismatch, a shortcoming Ellis Genge has referenced by admitting his team lacked the necessary fight. France were magnificent, but Steve Borthwick’s side allowed themselves to be bullied on an afternoon that could leave significant scarring. Apart from two injury-enforced changes and the adjustments at fly-half and wing, the same group has been given a shot at redemption. Toppling rankings kingpins Ireland may be beyond this side, but showing appetite for the collisions has to be a given as some starters play for their Test futures.

Selection carousel

A sound argument can be made for Owen Farrell’s return at the expense of Marcus Smith, but the latest spin in the fly-half selection merry-go-round is beginning to look muddled. Farrell’s bite, leadership and defensive prowess will be needed at the Aviva Stadium, although his recall is harsh on Smith who operated off the flimsiest of platforms against France. Whatever the reasoning, continuity remains elusive in the shifting sands of the midfield where Farrell, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade are reunited for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. Rampaging centre Tuilagi, an injury replacement for Ollie Lawrence, makes his first appearance of the Six Nations but his perfect record of six wins from six outings against Ireland will surely come to an end.

Arundell to show his X-factor

Henry Arundell scores one of his two Test tries against Italy in round two
Henry Arundell scores one of his two Test tries against Italy in round two (David Davies/PA)

Smart thinking or a desperate throw of the dice? Only time will tell if choosing Ireland in Dublin for Henry Arundell’s first Test start is the right call, but the timing seems curious given what lies in wait on Saturday. The explosive 20-year-old is the most exciting talent in the English game, capable of scoring spectacular tries out of nothing, but in his his six caps as a replacement he has touched the ball six times in 77 minutes. To underline his finishing prowess, he has scored two tries with those six touches. For his full debut to be a showcase of his unique talent, Arundell must be given the ball – easier said than done against the ruthlessly efficient Irish.

