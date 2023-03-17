FAW says it takes disciplinary matters seriously in wake of investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FAW says it takes disciplinary matters seriously in wake of investigation

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 1:46 pm
Three Football Association of Wales councillors have been suspended in the past 10 months following allegations of inappropriate behaviour (Mike Egerton/PA)
Three Football Association of Wales council members have been suspended in the past 10 months following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Three Football Association of Wales council members have been suspended in the past 10 months following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The allegations include misogyny and sexism, breaching confidence and mocking political correctness publicly.

Former FAW president Phil Pritchard is among two councillors still serving a suspension, while a third man has resumed his role.

Soccer – Football Association of Wales Press Conference – St David’s Hotel
Former Football Association of Wales president Phil Pritchard is one of three council members suspended in the last 10 months over allegations of inappropriate behaviour (David Davies/PA)

The findings by the Newyddion S4C programme come in the wake of an independent review being set up to investigate allegations of sexism and discrimination against the Welsh Rugby Union, which led to the departure of chief executive Steve Phillips in January.

An FAW statement read: “Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, the Football Association of Wales takes all disciplinary matters extremely seriously in relation to council members.

“We have processes and procedures set out within our rules and regulations, which govern how such matters must be dealt with.

“The FAW does not tolerate any breaches of these rules and regulations and takes a robust approach in pursuing appropriate sanctions.

“Depending on the nature of the alleged offence, it is either dealt with by an internal disciplinary procedure, or for more serious matters by an independent arbitration panel.”

Pritchard told Newyddion he denied making sexist remarks at a pre-match dinner, saying he pleaded guilty because paying for representation at the independent tribunal “would have cost £12,000 in legal costs”.

He was reported as saying: “There were witnesses within one foot (of me) on my table who said it didn’t happen.

“The only reason I said I did it was because it would have cost me a lot otherwise.”

Life councillor Ron Bridges is also currently suspended for a breach of confidence, relating to passing on embargoed team information to his son. The information was subsequently posted on Facebook.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Chief executive Noel Mooney has made equality, diversity and inclusivity at the Football Association of Wales a priority at the organisation (David Davies/PA)

Bridges, whose case was also dealt with by independent arbitrators Sport Resolutions, told Newyddion: “I can’t complain about the suspension or the way it was handled

“I broke the rules and pleaded guilty and so I’m suspended as an FAW council member, but still active in the game.”

South Wales representative Huw Jones’ transgression was considered less serious and dealt with internally by the FAW. He has served his suspension.

Last year, FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “Ensuring that football in Wales is equal, diverse and inclusive for everyone is a priority for us at the Football Association of Wales.”

