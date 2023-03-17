Julen Lopetegui urges Wolves to keep their focus during scrap for survival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Julen Lopetegui has urged Wolves to stay focused during their scrap for survival.

Leeds come to Molineux on Saturday to kick-start the hosts’ Premier League run-in.

They face five of their relegation rivals across their final 11 matches – starting with the visit of second-bottom Leeds.

Wolves go to Nottingham Forest after the international break and also face Leicester, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Five points separate the bottom nine clubs – with Wolves three clear of the drop zone after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

“My point of view is it is a lot of good teams fighting with the same aim so we have to be ready to be able to continue in the race, to have the best mentality, with the best way to play,” said manager Lopetegui.

“Above all, putting the focus in our players and our team and to be able to improve.

“The match has the same importance for them and for us. Each match is going to be very important and a chance to achieve three points. It’s difficult because all teams are going to be ready.

“They have a very good squad, players and big quality. We wait for a tough match, we have to be ready of course.

“We try to improve step by step and now we have the focus. The next match is Leeds, it’s got enough importance, we don’t think about anything differently. We have to be ready.

“The last match (Newcastle) is so far away, the most important match in front of us is very close.

“In all the matches you have good things and bad things, tomorrow if we want to be able to beat a very good team – they have the best data physically in the Premier League – we have to be ready.”

Hwang Hee-Chan is out after only just returning from a hamstring injury, with the striker scoring at St James’ Park, but Matheus Cunha is fit.

Lopetegui added: “Unfortunately we have an injury with Hee-Chan, the rest are more or less ready. He will maybe be ready after the break. He is an important player for us but unfortunately he is not here so we will put our confidence in other players.”