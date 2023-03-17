St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confident things are looking up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has urged his players to make the most of their position in the cinch Premiership and put pressure on the favourites for top-six places.

Saints are closer to sixth than the danger zone but only just and Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock could be pivotal to their season finale.

The Perth side are six points off the top half but second-bottom Killie are aiming to move four points behind Davidson’s men.

“I think we are in a good position,” the Saints boss said. “I said to the lads, ‘we are in a good position, now don’t waste it’.

“It’s important we put as much pressure on the teams above us because they will find the pressure that way if we can do that.

“Hopefully we can stretch away from the bottom at the same time because it’s going to be tough.

“We can talk about looking up and down but for me it’s about trying to keep that positivity and get results.

“They are all tough games. The last time we played, at Hearts, was one of our best football games and we got beat, so we need to make sure we do both sides of the game better.”