Ross McCrorie backs Barry Robson to develop into a ‘top manager’

Ross McCrorie has tipped Barry Robson to become a “top manager” after taking to the Aberdeen interim boss’ coaching methods.

The Dons have won three out of four games since McCrorie was sent off early in Robson’s first match in caretaker charge, which ended in defeat by St Mirren.

The versatile former Scotland Under-21 international believes Robson is making a difference.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hearts, McCrorie said on the Aberdeen website: “Now it is just one game a week, as opposed to all the midweek games we had at the start of the year, we have had a lot more time on the training pitch with Barry to get to see more of his different ideas and different training methods.

“I think you can see that it has made a big difference in the last few games that, with more time on the training pitch, the team have been improving.

“What has helped me is that I have known Barry for a good two or three years since I have been up here.

“He was involved in the coaching team under Derek McInnes when I first came up, and then has obviously taken the youth teams since then so has been around Cormack Park.

“I know what Barry is like and I know that one day he is going to be a top manager. That is how high I rate him.

“His training methods are really good, really intense, but it is up to us as players to go and put Barry’s training methods into games to try and pick up as many points as we can with the split coming up.”

McCrorie insisted there was no instability as a result of the extended period without a permanent manager.

“As professionals we look forward to winning games on a Saturday, no matter what manager comes in with their own ideas,” the former Rangers player said.

“As a player it is normal to adjust, but I will say it has been great with Barry so far, as he came in and picked up some decent results. There is no uncertainty among the players at all.

“It is not up to me about what the club want to do going forward, but I have a lot of respect for Barry not only for what he did as a player, but also from what he has done as a coach.

“I have been really impressed with him and long may it continue.”

The Dons have the chance to move four points behind third-placed Hearts.

McCrorie said: “We have had a sticky patch earlier in the year like most teams have had, but with 10 games left, we need to go in and treat every game like a cup final if we want to get Aberdeen where they need to be.

“It will be a tough ask, but I have full belief in the players and hopefully we can achieve something great this season.

“The players need to keep improving week on week. And we have been improving.”