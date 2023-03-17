Ange Postecoglou: League standard should not affect international call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou: League standard should not affect international call-ups

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 3:49 pm
Ange Postecoglou spoke up for Scotland’s top flight (PA)
Ange Postecoglou spoke up for Scotland’s top flight (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou countered claims that the standard of the cinch Premiership should impact international selections after the level of the league was cited in Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi’s Japan omissions.

Both players were again left out of the Japan squad for upcoming friendlies and head coach Hajime Moriyasu was quoted as saying he had taken the level of the league into account along with his desire to try out other players.

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has been selected for Japan’s games against Colombia and Uruguay after scoring in the World Cup finals but Hatate and Furuhashi have been among the club’s star men in recent months.

Furuhashi has already scored 26 goals this season while Hatate has stepped up his scoring and assist rate since the mid-season break.

When asked about their exclusions and whether Moriyasu’s comments were disrespectful, Postecoglou said: “Both boys are playing really well and it’s disappointing for them that they haven’t been selected, but that’s the nature of international football. It comes down to the national team manager’s decisions.

“In terms of disrespectful, it’s one person’s opinion. I’m not really sure we should make too many far-reaching conclusions.

“If you come here next week you’ll probably find that we don’t have many players training. The reason for that is they’re away at international football.

“We had five players at the World Cup who did okay, better than okay. We’ve had Josip Juranovic and Moritz Jenz leave our football club and are playing regularly in the Bundesliga, which is a top-five league.

“Now unless once they enter those clubs they magically become better footballers, I’d suggest the selection of individual footballers doesn’t come down to the level of the league.

“There have been plenty of players who have left this league and gone to the biggest leagues in the world and have performed really well and there are plenty of players in the Scottish Premiership who have done extremely well at international level, and plenty of players who have come from top-five leagues who have struggled in the Premiership.

“One man’s opinion doesn’t mean it’s wrong but doesn’t mean that’s the case either.”

Postecoglou backed both players to bounce back from the blow.

“There wouldn’t be many greater disappointments than missing selection for a World Cup and, if you look at the way the two lads have responded to that, they are playing football better than ever,” he said.

“They are both really determined young men and they are going to get to the top of the game one way or another.

“Whatever challenges they have in front of them I am sure they will overcome and my role is to to try and help them do that.”

Scotland left-back Greg Taylor and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers were also left out of their respective international squads but underlying fitness issues contributed to those decisions.

Postecoglou said: “We provide all the relevant information to the international teams then it’s up to them to decide whether they call the players up or not, but from our perspective Greg’s available and will play (on Saturday). It’s the same with Cameron.

“It’s up to the international manager and their medical team to decide whether they call them up or they decide to leave them this time for rehab purposes.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it, both will play on Saturday. All players have some issues here and there at different times and we manage them as best we can.”

Aaron Mooy will miss the visit of Hibernian but could still be asked to report for Australia duty.

Postecoglou said: “Aaron Mooy will miss out, he has been a bit sore the last couple of weeks and probably won’t be able to get up for this weekend. And Tomoki Iwata got a bit of a back strain and couldn’t train.

“At a push both could have played but with a two-week break we have decided to leave them out.

“But Daizen Maeda is back and Carl Starfelt, who went off at half-time (against Hearts), is fine as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented