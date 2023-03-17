St Patrick’s Day celebrations and Gunners gear up – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17.

St Patrick’s Day

The stars were celebrating

Happy St Patrick's Day to all our supporters at home and the millions of you proudly wearing green around the world! 💚#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/QWhvFQpmLM — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2023

Happy St. Patrick’s Day ☘️Always an honour wearing the shirt 💚 #stpatricksday pic.twitter.com/APUwVCF3ux — Jeff Hendrick (@JeffHendrick92) March 17, 2023

A @ShaneLowryGolf holed flop shot is exactly what we need to see today ☘️#StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/O7rT4pTwOS — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 17, 2023

Football

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal have “11 finals to play” now.

💬 "We have 11 finals to go and that’s it, that’s the main focus now. It starts already now in the dressing room to recover well and change the focus, so that’s what we have to do." The skipper has his say on the remainder of the season 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2023

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville hit the nets.

See how @GNev2 & myself coped facing England bowling Legend @StuartBroad8 in the build up to FNF 😫 #NFONEW ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9DFvh0FPhQ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 17, 2023

Antonio Rudiger was looking forward to catching up with some old friends.

This will be very special – Can't wait to see so many friends again 🙌🏾 @ChelseaFC #UCLdraw #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) March 17, 2023

Michy Batshuayi vowed to return stronger.

Sad to leave the pitch and the competition like this yesterday, but we will come back stronger. Proud of my team. Thankful for your support 🙏🏾💛💙 We go again 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gkYzS5xxTm — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 17, 2023

Eddie Nketiah was on the comeback trail.

Grimsby and their sponsors pondered another giant-killing.

Stoke’s mascot did her bit for Comic Relief.

Snooker

Judd Trump joined the club.

And here was the moment @juddtrump joined an elite club! 💯#WSTClassic pic.twitter.com/YGcqgWyTFi — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 17, 2023

Rugby union

England celebrated their veteran prop’s upcoming landmark.

As 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 nears 100 caps, we take a look back at some of his most memorable moments in an England shirt 👇 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2023