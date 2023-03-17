Sean Adarkwa and Derek Gaston earn Arbroath vital point against Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Adarkwa grabbed a crucial equaliser and Derek Gaston saved a late penalty against his former club as Arbroath moved off the foot of the Scottish Championship with a 1-1 draw against Greenock Morton.

Dick Campbell’s side have now drawn each of their last four matches, having previously held Cove Rangers, Partick and Hamilton.

Gaston produced a fine double save to keep Arbroath on level terms but his resistance broke in the 28th minute when the visitors went on the attack following a drop-ball. Robbie Crawford provided a fine delivery from the right and George Oakley was on hand to head home from close range.

Gaston continued to keep the game alive and Arbroath got back on level terms when Adarkwa converted following good work from Scott Stewart and Colin Hamilton.

A point was good enough to drag them above the Accies on goal difference but they almost threw it away in the last couple of minutes when a penalty handed the visitors a late chance to take all three. Ali Crawford stepped up but Gaston once again proved his worth, saving the spot-kick.