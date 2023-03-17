Graham Potter surprised to see injured Mason Mount named in England squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter surprised to see injured Mason Mount named in England squad

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:31 pm
Graham Potter says he was surprised that Mason Mount was included in Gareth Southgate’s England selection (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter says he was surprised that Mason Mount was included in Gareth Southgate’s England selection (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea were unaware that Gareth Southgate intended to pick the injured Mason Mount for England’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, according to Graham Potter.

Confusion surrounded the 24-year-old’s involvement on Friday after Potter confirmed he would not be fit to play for Chelsea against Everton nor to join up with Southgate’s squad next week, 24 hours after the midfielder was named in the selection for the games against Italy and Ukraine.

Mount has not played for Chelsea since the 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham at the end of February, and will miss Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge with an injury to his pubic bone that will also keep him off international duty.

Mason Mount
Mason Mount has not played for Chelsea since the defeat to Tottenham in February (Mike Egerton/PA)

The PA news agency understands that a breakdown in communication between Chelsea and the England camp led to Mount’s inclusion in the squad announced on Thursday, but that conversations had taken place in advance regarding Raheem Sterling’s lack of availability. Sterling, who has a hamstring injury, was not on Thursday’s list.

Potter admitted his surprise at Mount’s selection, and confirmed the player will not be fit to play for club or country until after the international window.

“He’s never been available as far as I’m aware,” said Potter. “Probably as a club we will (seek clarity on why he was named). I don’t have all the contacts of all the doctors.

“As far as I was aware, he wasn’t going to be available for us at the weekend. He needed a bit of time for his injury to settle down which pretty much ruled him out of the England thing.

“Whether (England) needed a bit of time to double check that, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s anything untoward. Sometimes, a player can be named but there’s still a couple of days where things can be changed. As far as I was aware he wasn’t available.

“Mason has good days, and he has days where he has a setback. It’s a niggly one. Hopefully if we can manage him through this period he might be OK.”

With Sterling and Mount absent, Potter is likely to be able to name N’Golo Kante in his squad for the first time since becoming manager.

N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante has not played for Chelsea since the draw with Spurs in August (Steven Paston/PA)

Kante has not played for the club since injuring his hamstring during the draw with Spurs at Stamford Bridge in August.

Potter said the France international will be eased back into the side, meaning he is unlikely to start against Everton as the Blues look to stretch their winning run to four games.

The timescale will give him a good chance of being fit for the starting XI when Chelsea play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on April 12.

The draw for the last-eight made on Friday means a meeting with former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in 2010.

The Italian’s famously calm demeanour was on show during his time in west London, but Potter – who has been criticised for a perceived lack of passion – once again bullishly rejected any suggestion there is a “right” way to carry himself as Chelsea manager.

“I can’t be bothered to speak about how people think you should be,” said Potter. “Carlo Ancelotti should be him, Pep (Guardiola) should be him, Jurgen (Klopp) should be him, and I should be me. And I don’t care what you think.

“The simple thing is, if you win you can be whoever you want to be. If you lose, somebody wants somebody different. That’s the reality. There’s no point in going to try and act to be somebody else. No thanks. That doesn’t guarantee you to win football matches as far as I’m aware.

“He’s (Ancelotti) been him. If you’re not calm, I’m totally alright with that, it’s not like I’m looking down on anybody for being different to me. It’s not that at all. You’ve got to be yourself. You’ve got to be authentic. If you try and act, in the end the situation finds you out.

“What he’s done is been himself the whole of his career and he’s done extremely well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented