Harry Kane has ‘brilliant future’ but Spurs won’t force contract situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane has ‘brilliant future’ but Spurs won’t force contract situation

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:34 pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels Harry Kane will have a ‘brilliant future’ post-30
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels Harry Kane will have a ‘brilliant future’ post-30

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to enjoy a “brilliant future” post-30 but will not force the forward’s contract situation.

Kane has enjoyed another excellent campaign and scored 22 goals in all competitions, but recent FA Cup and Champions League exits have consigned Spurs to a 15th consecutive trophyless season.

It has heightened the scrutiny on the future of the England captain, whose current terms will expire in 2024, and he has been linked with a summer switch to Manchester United.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Uncertainty remains over Conte’s own future and he has no desire to get involved in any discussions between chairman Daniel Levy and Kane’s camp.

“You know very well that in this type of situation it is difficult for the coach to force the situation on one side or the other,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton.

“There is the player and the club to try to find the right situation. For sure I can tell you that every coach wants Harry Kane in his team, but then there are a lot of different situations that you have to see to find a situation. It is on the player and the club, not on me.

“My evaluation, my decision I can tell you Harry is a really important player for this team, the most representative player for this team. You know the importance that he has in this team.

“To finish in the top four could be very important for everybody. First of all for the club, for the players, the manager and the fans.

“For sure if you finish in the top four many, many situations are more simple.”

This summer Kane will turn 30 and it only increases the feeling that the club’s record scorer needs to add silverware to go with the plethora of individual honours on his CV.

But Conte sees no reason for the Spurs forward to slow down after celebrating a milestone birthday in July.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Kane should follow the example of veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, says Antonio Conte (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “When you start to become older, then you start to be really, really strong to pay attention in every aspect of your life as a player. To take a lot about yourself on the pitch and outside the pitch.

“We are talking about a player (in Kane) that is showing every day to be a really, really good professional.

“I see for him, for the rest of his career, a brilliant future because he takes care of himself, not only on the pitch but outside the pitch.

“This is the key when you overcome 30 years old, if you take care of yourself then you continue to stay at the top.

“For sure, Cristiano Ronaldo is a really good example. We have a lot of important players, that continued to have big, big careers for the rest of the time that they played.”

While nothing has been confirmed by Tottenham or their manager, Conte is expected to depart when his current terms expire in the summer.

The Italian could secure consecutive top-four finishes but admits disappointment remains over his failure to end Spurs’ trophy drought, that dates back to 2008.

“For sure in my mind and in my heart there is always the will to lift trophy. For this reason since I arrived in Tottenham I tried to push a lot the total environment in the right direction,” Conte insisted.

Tottenham celebrate winning the League Cup in 2008
Tottenham won the League Cup in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“After a year and a half we improved many aspects but we need to continue to work on this path and sometimes during this path I think we’ve failed.

“We failed because we weren’t ready to face the right pressure and stress. This aspect I think we are working on.

“This season wasn’t good to lift a trophy but at the same time I can tell the fans we are working very hard to make them proud and to try to bring this club to be optimistic for the future and be ready to lift trophies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented