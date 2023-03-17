It has to be a penalty – Ian Evatt frustrated as Bolton denied chance for winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It has to be a penalty – Ian Evatt frustrated as Bolton denied chance for winner

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:53 pm
Ian Evatt’s side felt they were denied a penalty (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ian Evatt's side felt they were denied a penalty (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt felt his team were back to their best during a 1-1 draw at League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday – but insisted the visitors were denied a blatant penalty that could have given them an even greater reward.

Veteran striker Lee Gregory’s early strike was cancelled out by Victor Adeboyejo’s first-half equaliser for the visitors and, after the break, Dion Charles appeared to be tripped by home defender Aden Flint as he bore down on the home goal.

Evatt claimed that even Flint had admitted a spot-kick should have been awarded and, delivering his post-match verdict, the Trotters chief said: “I thought we were excellent and looked like my team again – the team we have developed who are brave on the ball, positive, expansive and, out of possession, show energy and intensity. We had all of that in abundance.

“We also managed their crowd well because it would have been easy for the players to duck out after conceding early from a set-play, which I was disappointed with. After that, though, we settled into the game well and deserved the equaliser.

“In the second half, we kept them at arm’s length and then the big moment was the penalty that wasn’t given. It has to be a penalty.

“Even Flinty, who I know and respect as an honest professional, said it was 100 per cent a penalty. Our aim was to get behind and down the sides of their centre-halves and Dion had done that and was just about to pull the trigger when he was brought down, so I was really disappointed not to get it.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore saw his team extend their club record-breaking unbeaten run to a 23rd league game, but admitted scoring just once in each of the last four fixtures is his only “small critique” of recent displays.

“I’m a little bit frustrated, because we could have gone in at half-time a couple of goals to the good,” Moore argued. “It was not for the want of trying because we had good chances but did not make good contacts on the ball.

“We couldn’t kill the game off and I think, if we had scored a second goal, it would have been very hard for them to get back into it. I thought we could have settled down and got on the ball a bit more, then the channels would have opened up, but the game became like two boxers trading blows in the middle of the pitch without looking for the knockout.

“The one small critique I have got of the team at the moment is that we’re not making the most of the chances we are creating, but I have great belief in these players and I know they will do if we keep giving them those opportunities.”

