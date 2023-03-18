Rehan Ahmed calls making England debuts in all three formats ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rehan Ahmed calls making England debuts in all three formats ‘dream come true’

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 12:32 pm
Rehan Ahmed has made his England debuts in Tests, ODIs and T20s this winter (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Rehan Ahmed has made his England debuts in Tests, ODIs and T20s this winter (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Rehan Ahmed reflected on a winter that has been a “dream come true” after becoming England’s youngest men’s cricketer across all three formats.

The 18-year-old may have been an unexpected selection for December’s Test tour of Pakistan but he was no passenger as his seven-wicket match haul in Karachi helped England seal a famous 3-0 clean sweep.

He has experienced the other side of the coin with the limited-overs teams in Bangladesh, losing in his only ODI appearance and two T20s, but the leg-spinning all-rounder did not look out of place.

Ahmed’s only misstep was dropping a relatively simple catch at Dhaka as England crumbled to a 3-0 T20 series whitewash but even that could not take the sheen off what has been a remarkable past few months.

“I don’t think even the Test match has sunk in yet,” Ahmed said. “To make my debuts in all three formats in such a short space of time is a dream come true.”

Ahmed has been tipped for greatness ever since claiming the wickets of Sir Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes in a Lord’s net after being invited to bowl to the England Test side just before his 12th birthday.

Despite his family being cricket-obsessed – with brothers Raheem and Farhan also involved in the county pathway – Ahmed is a product of the T20 generation and was initially indifferent about the red-ball format.

But his mindset has flipped, especially after witnessing the Test revolution captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum are leading at close quarters.

“I used to see it as something that’s a boring game,” he said. “But it’s a long game, it’s the hardest game. Now I see it as the most fun game.

“Test match was the highest level of pressure I’ve ever played in front of. That was a different type of intensity.

“One hundred per cent the joy I got from playing Test match and winning the Test match was unmatched. I don’t know if anything can match that.”

Sharing a dressing room with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid comes close. While Kevin Pietersen was his favourite player, Ahmed and his siblings looked up to the veteran spin pair given their shared Pakistan ancestry.

“We always spoke about it: ‘Imagine if you played with Mo or Rash’,” Ahmed said. “And I’ve played with both of them! Whenever they played I made sure I watched, especially when Rash bowled.”

Only James Anderson has more white-ball wickets for England than Rashid but the Yorkshireman can lay a serious claim to being the country’s greatest limited-overs bowler given how fundamental he was in the ODI and T20 World Cup triumphs.

While they are both leg-spinners, Ahmed does not necessarily see himself as the apprentice to Rashid’s master given the differences between them, although the teenager readily accepts the 35-year-old is a tough act to follow.

“Huge shoes to fill,” Ahmed said. “Even thinking about that puts pressure on me. Rash is his own bowler, he’s done so well for England over so many years, so I could only dream of having half the career he’s had.

“Rash is more a traditional leg-spinner, like a Shane Warne or Stuart MacGill type. Whereas I focus on bowling it a bit quicker, not trying to spin it as much.”

Adil Rashid, centre, is a double World Cup winner (PA)
Adil Rashid, centre, is a double World Cup winner (PA)

While Ahmed heads back to Leicestershire ahead of the start of the county season, England have a busy next few months with the Ashes this summer and the World Cup in India in the autumn.

“I still dream of it,” Ahmed said when asked whether he has thought about being involved in either.

“At the same time I take each day as it comes. If I play then I play but if not then I don’t. The thing is with England cricket, if I don’t play I love watching it.

“Watching England cricket live (in Pakistan) was the best day of my life. I’m sure it’ll be again if I don’t play the Ashes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
The southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for a short time today following a single-vehicle crash near Daviot. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented