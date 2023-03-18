Man Utd will not underestimate Lewes in FA Cup quarter-final – Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd will not underestimate Lewes in FA Cup quarter-final – Marc Skinner

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 2:30 pm
Marc Skinner is not underestimating Championship side Lewes (PA/Zac Goodwin)
Marc Skinner is not underestimating Championship side Lewes (PA/Zac Goodwin)

Marc Skinner insisted Manchester United would not underestimate Championship side Lewes ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.

Lewes are the lowest ranked team left in the competition and host a United team who currently sit second in the Super League.

Skinner ruled out Sunday being a potential “banana skin” as he reiterated that his squad had fully prepared to expose the home side.

“We don’t see anyone like that (being a potential banana skin), we’ve prepared fully for Lewes. We’ve looked at all their games, we’ll look at how they play, we’ll look at how we can play against them, how we can expose them and I think what that does is, it takes away the banana skin potential,” Skinner said.

“Anyone on their day can get fortune or can have some good play and then get luck at moments but what we have to do is create enough momentum in the game, enough positions for us to score. If we do that then it’s a part of playing against any opponent, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing against Lewes or not.

“We won’t take them lightly. They should expect the very best of us and if they do that, we will be in a position to try and progress.”

Sunday’s fixture comes a week after United’s controversial 1-0 defeat in the WSL to league-leaders Chelsea. The Reds had two penalty decisions turned down and enjoyed the majority of possession over Emma Hayes’ team.

The United boss spoke on using the circumstances of the defeat as motivation to progress into the semi-finals.

He said: “The day, two days after, I couldn’t really get my head around the…it almost felt a little bit like an injustice but the reality is, games come thick and fast and you have to move forward.

“The reality was, we tried to get a result to push back into the game. It didn’t work in that game but it gives me a lot of hope and a lot of reality and education for the players going forward so that in these games we can really match the opponent.”

Skinner hailed his players’ ability to bounce back after experiencing setbacks such as last week’s defeat.

Chelsea players celebrate
Emma Hayes’ Chelsea are looking to win their third successive FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

He added: “The great thing about our team is that I don’t have to do much preparation, they’re already hungry.

“We have players that are waiting to pounce on any opportunity that they can get. The energy in the group is really good.”

Current cup holders Chelsea will travel to Reading for a place in the last four as they look at being one step closer to defending the trophy.

Hayes’ side are hoping for a third-successive FA Cup triumph, but Reading – who have come through their last two FA Cup encounters via a penalty shootout – stand in their way.

Championship side Birmingham will welcome Brighton to St Andrew’s on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls are having a hard time in the league, having failed to win since November and they will have to be at their best to beat their opponents from the lower division, who have won four their last five.

The evening kick-off sees last year’s beaten finalists Manchester City travel to Aston Villa.

Villa’s hopes of reaching Wembley will be high as they go into the game with a six-game unbeaten run and have already earned a 4-3 win and a 1-1 draw against their quarter-final rivals, but City’s four-match winning run will gift confidence to Gareth Taylor’s side.

